Drake, Travis Scott & a Kim Clone: Ye's Dire 'DONDA 2' Party

This article was published on February 7 and updated February 13

February 7 was a big night for the artist formerly known as Kanye West. On the heels of his extraordinarily public and pitiable feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Yeezy decided it was time to blow off some steam at The Nice Guy, a club that former frenemy Drake often visits when he's in LA (must be the name).

In fact, the Certified Lover Boy himself was actually there, along with a motley crew of celebs that included DONDA 2 producer Future, Offset, Kendall Jenner, and disgraced rapper Travis Scott, who's apparently joining Marilyn Manson on DONDA 2. A proper nightmare blunt rotation.

How many more embarrassing pals are gonna end up on DONDA 2? Heck, why not sample far-right grifter Candace Owens or Trump?

Indeed, Ye and current flame Julia Fox are making it extremely tough to root for them — Fox did not attend the festivities, which might've been for the best — given recent attempts to "cancel cancel culture" by hanging out with alleged rapists like Manson and actual rapists like A$AP Bari (Ye was spotted skating in a pair of Bari's jeans last year and hung out with him again during or before Paris Fashion Week).

But there's still some levity to be had: check out Ye's amusingly imbalanced muscle tee and Balenciaga Crocs boot combo (this is the first time he's taken off those Red Wings in a while).

Perhaps he wore the Balenciaga boots to flatter Kardashian, the face of Balenciaga's latest campaign. Reportedly, Ye and the KKW Beauty founder met for dinner at Nobu before he met his pals at The Nice Guy.

Given his recent behavior, that's pretty considerate of Kim.

However, it was pretty inconsiderate of Kanye to invite buxom Instagram model Chaney Jones to hang out with his squad at The Nice Guy; not only because he's presumably still involved with Fox but also because Jones has very clearly styled her own physicality to closely recall Kim.

Backgrid / Gio

No idea what Fox makes of this — and, hey, consenting polyamory is valid — but that night wasn't Ye's first time hanging with Jones.

Note the Akira manga in Jones' most recent Instagram photo, for instance.

During one of his recent tirades, Ye mentioned that he picked up his Akira collection from one of the houses that he shares with Kim so the books are probably his, meaning that Jones has been hanging out at one of his cribs.

But why was she there at all? Well, Ye and co. supposedly sampled the forthcoming DONDA 2 ahead of its presumed February 22 release date. Seems like there aren't gonna be any more giant stadium-full tours and evolving rollouts, just private parties with Ye's pals.

At least there's some new Pusha T to listen to in the meantime.

To recap: after getting dinner with the mother of his children, whom he's been loudly haranguing on social media for the past few days, Ye popped over to a club to listen to an album named after his mother with folks that included the deservingly-chastened Scott (who just had a child, by the way, and is partying regardless) and a women who looks just like Kim, having just in initiated a very public beef with his ex-wife, Billie Eilish, and Kid Cudi.

Very cool, normal stuff.