Tremaine Emory is Supreme's New Creative Director

Supreme has just announced that Tremaine Emory is the label's new creative director.

Since launching his label Denim Tears, Emory has collaborated with brands including UGG, Levi's, ASICS, Champion, and plenty of others, and has become one of the biggest creative forces in the industry.

In late 2020, Supreme was acquired by VF Corp for $2.1 billion, and Emory marks the label's first major shift since. According to BoF, Emory has started in the role today, and will work with both the Supreme design team, as well as its founder, James Jebbia. But don't worry, he'll still continue working on Denim Tears on the side.

Tremaine Emory's impact stretches way beyond fashion. The designer has been vocal about creating change, both on a personal level as well as through his work. When Nike wanted to release his collaborative sneaker, Emory said he wouldn't release it until Nike changed.

"White supremacy and capitalism have been working for 400 years just in America alone. So, it works every day. I need Nike and every other billion-dollar company to work every day, to change it for women, for black people, Mexican people, for everybody. That's what I need," he told Highsnobiety.

“Tremaine is drawing parallels with actual moments in culture that are 30, 40, 50 years deeper, and ultimately re-contextualizing the black image. His clothing won’t simply be stuff for the closet,” said the late Virgil Abloh about Emory in a Highsnobiety interview two years ago.

In the new role at Supreme, we'll undoubtedly see Tremaine Emory create even more positive change. He'll be focusing on strengthening the label's roots, whilst still fostering progress, taking Supreme to a new level.