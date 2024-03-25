Supreme’s Stellar Margiela Collab Isn’t What It Seems

At last, Supreme has officially revealed its collaboration alongside MM6 Maison Margiela following months of online speculation.

The collab, which has long been rumored to have been in the works, might look like what you’d expect of a Supreme x MM6 Maison Margiela collaboration at a glance, but upon closer inspection there’s plenty more to chew on than first meets the eye.

For instance, what might look like a classic collaborative Supreme box logo tank top is actually a double-ended vest designed to be worn folded over. Then there’s the seemingly ordinary plain white T-shirt that, while seemingly inconspicuous, is actually a T-shirt that bears an all-over print of a Supreme logo box T-shirt. Wild!

Elsewhere there’s a faux fur coat, a multifaceted varsity jacket, a skate deck, a bike lock, and what appears to be a wig (presumably a reference to Bless' faux hairpieces), alongside an array of more ordinary-looking garments like shirts, hoodies, and pants.

Since the launch of MM6 in 2012, a sub-line of Margiela that was founded to complement the Maison’s avant-garde deconstructive designs, it's become a label renowned for its subversive twists — something abundantly apparent in this Supreme collaboration.

The official announcement of Supreme and MM6 working together has been long-expected after rumors that the two were in cahoots began to gather momentum earlier this year.

Images of supposed mockups of Supreme x MM6 box logo hoodies and T-shirts began doing the rounds, before Reddit threads added fuel to the fire.

Now, though, less than one month later, the collaboration has been made official and will launch on March 28 via the Supreme webstore.

This collaboration is just the latest in an already busy 2024 for both Supreme and MM6.

The former, which recent re-entered its the Muppets era, has already dropped collabs alongside Dr. Martens, The North Face, and Nike this year.

While MM6 — which at this point is arguably more Margiela than Margiela at the moment — is expected to have Salomon collaborations aplenty in its locker, following a string of uber-popular releases in 2023.

Of everything in 2024 so far, though, Supreme and MM6 Maison Margiela collaborating is arguably the most exciting. If not the most unorthodox, at the very least.