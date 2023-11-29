Sign up to never miss a drop
Supreme's Jordan Collab Is Surprisingly Just Clothes (So Far)

Words By Morgan Smith

Supreme and Jumpman are linking up again in 2024, apparently.

Following a team-up nearly eight years ago, Supreme and Jordan are dropping a new collaboration, rumored to launch sometime during the Fall/Winter 2024 season.

As far as what's in Supreme x Jordan's 2024 collab, the pair are expected to offer up a host of clothing items, including puffer jackets, track jackets, track pants, hoodies, jerseys, sweats, and shorts. Yes, there will also be collaborative accessories. After all, Supreme does the category best. Supreme hoop, anyone?

Jordan lovers are probably reading this in hopes of hearing about a collaborative sneaker, and understandably so. Supreme linking with the sneaker brand must mean that a shoe is coming...right?

Interestingly, there's no mention of a Supreme x Jordan sneaker amongst the line-up...yet. But it's still very early — we could see a sneaker join the collection as the autumn season draws closer. I mean, what's a Jordan collab without a shoe? Just Jordan clothes in Supreme's case (well...for now).

In 2015, Supreme and Jordan teamed up for collaborative apparel — some tees, sweats, varsity jackets — and Air Jordan 5 sneakers. Not to mention, the pair's campaign starred the man himself, Michael Jordan outfitted not in the classic Supreme Box Logo tee but instead a dual-branded shirt. Close enough.

Supreme and Jordan were later rumored to collaborate again in 2021, expected to deliver a batch of star-spangled Jordan 1 Highs playing on Supreme's Dunk design. But that never happened.

Like with the Jordan 1s, we'll patiently wait for official confirmation of Supreme's upcoming Jordan collaboration from the mouths of the collaborators themselves. Hopefully, this is a rumor that proves to be true for the sake of Sup and Jordan fans.

Each year, Supreme and Nike deliver generous sneaker collaborations, keeping their fanbases well nourished. The two dropped off those brown Air Forces, some Dunks, and Courtposite sneakers this year.

2024 doesn't look to be lacking in Supreme x Nike offerings either. In addition to the reported Jordan collab, Supreme is expected to drop off an Air Darwin sneaker during its Spring/Summer 2024 rollout.

If I were you, I'd keep an eye out for Supreme's SS24 and FW24 lookbooks. The brand typically teases forthcoming collaborations in its seasonal campaigns, Nike projects included. We could catch a glimpse then.

Until then, we wait.

