From Trailers to YEEZY-Like Layers, Supreme SS22 Has It All

In a word, Supreme Spring/Summer 2022 is stacked. The brand's upcoming collection has everything from outerwear to — uh, a full-size trailer.

The pioneering streetwear titan doesn't hold back with SS22, dropping a smorgasbord of apparel, accessories, and lifestyle products.

Interestingly, outerwear takes center stage the apparel offering.

Ah yes, nothing like showing the summer heat who's boss while wrapped up in a monogram fur jacket. Or perhaps, the weather will take a chill pill when it notices the Supreme logo on your denim puffer jacket.

Don't get me wrong. I'm aware that springtime has some cool mornings. But that's where the collection's lightweight trucker jackets, cozy layering sweaters, and crust-proof chapstick come in handy.

SS22 also has the go-to summer fit on deck: graphic tees and shorts. Sporty jerseys, polos, and short-sleeve button shirts also arrive amongst the loaded warm weather-favored mix.

'Preme wouldn't be 'Preme, though, without its pop-culture nods.

Lil Kim takes heed as an allover print on a classic button shirt while Al Green simplistically serves as this season's notable t-shirt honoree.

The Silver Surfer catches a wave on the back of the leather varsity jacket, making for an icy-sleek surprise in patent leather matched with soft-spoken repeating stitching of the Supreme logo.

Supreme shows some love to Harmony Korine's Gummo. A football jersey presents a photo of Chloë Sevigny's Dot as the indie film's artwork (also by Korine) is embroidered on a coach jacket.

Wait — Kanye, is that you?

False alarm, but now you can get the masked-up Ye look with Supreme's full-zip "Facemask Jacket."

Warning: this jacket will not bring back KimYe.

Supreme also rollouts a few collaborations, tapping in with artists including Ben Trogdon, Raúl de Nieves, Ralph Steadman, Daidō Moriyama, and Nate Lowman, to name a few.

A collaborative Nike Shox Ride 2 is also coming out to play, getting the Triple Black treatment with the Supreme touch on the cushioning units.

Elsewhere, Vanson and B.B. Simon hook Supreme up with high-quality leather and Swarovski crystals for statement pieces that include patchwork racing jackets and iced-out puffers.

"Supreme, but make it a lifestyle" is apparently the motto for SS22, as accessories span from typical headwear to boats and an Airstream trailer.

Yes, you read it right, a Supreme trailer. I shudder to imagine the shipping cost.

Complete with a branded awning, the inside features a kitchen with Supreme-approved appliances along with a red logo-imprinted seating area, bathroom area, and bed featuring a checkboard logo towel.

Fans seem to be more intrigued with the lifestyle products than the apparel and accessories.

"ngl supreme dead hype wise but this drop looks aight," one commenter said on Highsnobiety's post

"Season is stacked," another said on one of Supreme's posts, amidst a sea of fire emojis.

But, really, the Airstream is topping everyone's wishlists.

Seriously, what's summer without a Supreme trailer?