Supreme & Yohji Yamamoto Inexplicably Bonded Over Fighting Games

Who knew that Supreme and Yohji Yamamoto were gamers? Not I. And yet, here we are, as Supreme and Yohji Yamamoto are about to drop a second collaboration as part of Sup's Fall/Winter 2022 collection, complete with a truly random video game collab.

Back in late 2020, Supreme and Yohji Yamamoto partnered for the first time, releasing a comparatively concise selection of graphic T-shirts, knit sweaters, and a spin on Yamamoto's signature black suit.

There was even a leather jacket — painted by in-demand street artist CHITO — that riffed on a coveted Yamamoto grail from the old days.

For FW22, Supreme is again raiding the annals of Yohji Yamamoto Pour Homme, Yamamoto's mainline menswear label, to revive a few more archivist favorites and classic Yamamoto fare. This time, however, the collaboration is facilitated by Yamamoto's recently-launched diffusion line, WILDSIDE.

Oh, and they also got A$AP Nast to star in the Yohji x Supreme drop's editorial, which is pretty cool.

There's an all-over patterned suit that plays off of Yamamoto's predilection for printed sets, for instance.

Perhaps the most famous Yamamoto pattern is the inimitable Skull & Roses design that's been revived for a few recent New Era drops — Supreme's latest Yamamoto suit is less morbid, instead sporting a colorful print laden with hidden Sup branding.

It's a little slimmer than typical Pour Homme suiting but this is Yamamoto for the masses.

Elsewhere, Supreme brings on old pal Vanson for collaborative moto jackets and pants that hearken back to both Sup's previous moto collabs and Yamamoto's own sporty leather designs, though the Japanese designer tended to stick with Dainese in the past.

This collaboration really is classic Supreme, with Yamamoto flavor.

Witness the bomber jackets, cargo pants (in faux fur!!), T-shirts, and even skate decks as proof.

There's also a three-way Dr. Martens 1461 collaboration, reflecting Supreme and Yamamoto's shared adoration of the British footwear brand.

Things get really interesting when Tekken enters the mix, however. That's right, Bandai Namco's legendary fighting game series is inexplicably involved in the latest Supreme and Yohji Yamamoto collab, for no discernible reason. Not like Yohji Yamamoto is a Tekken fan or anything (that we know of...).

But Supreme fans are exactly the kinda people to get hyped about a video game getting thrown into the collaborative mix so it makes enough sense.

And, frankly, the results aren't exactly jarring.

You have three-way Supreme, Yamamoto, and Tekken branding mixing it up on a hoodie, T-shirt, skateboard, yet another bomber, and even a giant blue puffer parka that isn't very Supreme or Yamamoto but what the hell.

Perhaps the best bit is the all-over printed shirt that recalls the amazingly weird graphic design of Yamamoto's early '00s work, 3D sprites and all.

It's a little wearable and a lotta crazy and, overall, a pretty welcome change from contemporary collaborative efforts that end up being a little too safe for comfort.

Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto (x Dr. Martens, x Vanson, x Tekken) FW22 drops on September 22 alongside a few other bits and bobs, including an aluminum domino set and engraved Zippo.

Don't expect any of it to sit for very long, with or without Yamamoto's name attached.