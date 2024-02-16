Supreme's Ridin' Dirty With UGK

Supreme's seasonal collections are often stacked with collaborations, and the label's Spring/Summer 2024 offering is no different. For SS24, Supreme has projects rolling out with The Muppets (again), ICEE (yes, the slushie company), and even hip-hop duo UGK.

Straight out of Port Arthur, Texas, UGK (Underground Kingz) consisted of musicians and longtime friends Bun B and Pimp C. UGK was a perfect name for the duo widely regarded as the literal underground kings of hip hop.

Since their union in 1987, UGK has delivered six studio albums with plenty of down South anthems in between, including the hit "Int'l Players Anthem (I Choose You)" featuring Outkast. They also featured on bangers like Jay-Z's classic "Big Pimpin'" and the smooth vibey "Wavybone" track by A$AP Rocky and Juicy J.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Pimp C unfortunately passed in 2007. Bun B is still involved in the music industry and even runs his own burger joint called Trill Burgers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Over the years, Supreme has maintained pretty strong ties to hip hop and its legendary figures, from iconic Box Logo moments featuring Dipset to historic linkups with MF Doom. Next up on the list is the streetwear giant teaming up with UGK.

For their collaboration, UGK and Supreme offer up some collaborative hoodies featuring UGK and Supreme's logos.

"The trill-ass partnas return. Ridin' dirty" the hoodie's backside reads, nodding to UGK's 1996 album, Ridin' Dirty.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

UGK and Supreme's collab also includes hats, again featuring a collaborative graphic and "R.I.P. Pimp C" messages in honor of the late group member.

So far, that's all that's been revealed for UGK x Supreme. It's unknown if more pieces will join the collection. Regardless, UGK fans are ready to drop their money for what they can see thus far.

"Man Bun, just let us know how to get some!!" One comment read under Bun B's Instagram post revealing the collaboration. "I need this here!" another excitedly typed.