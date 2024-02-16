Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Supreme's Ridin' Dirty With UGK

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Supreme's seasonal collections are often stacked with collaborations, and the label's Spring/Summer 2024 offering is no different. For SS24, Supreme has projects rolling out with The Muppets (again), ICEE (yes, the slushie company), and even hip-hop duo UGK.

Straight out of Port Arthur, Texas, UGK (Underground Kingz) consisted of musicians and longtime friends Bun B and Pimp C. UGK was a perfect name for the duo widely regarded as the literal underground kings of hip hop.

Since their union in 1987, UGK has delivered six studio albums with plenty of down South anthems in between, including the hit "Int'l Players Anthem (I Choose You)" featuring Outkast. They also featured on bangers like Jay-Z's classic "Big Pimpin'" and the smooth vibey "Wavybone" track by A$AP Rocky and Juicy J.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Pimp C unfortunately passed in 2007. Bun B is still involved in the music industry and even runs his own burger joint called Trill Burgers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Over the years, Supreme has maintained pretty strong ties to hip hop and its legendary figures, from iconic Box Logo moments featuring Dipset to historic linkups with MF Doom. Next up on the list is the streetwear giant teaming up with UGK.

For their collaboration, UGK and Supreme offer up some collaborative hoodies featuring UGK and Supreme's logos.

"The trill-ass partnas return. Ridin' dirty" the hoodie's backside reads, nodding to UGK's 1996 album, Ridin' Dirty.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

UGK and Supreme's collab also includes hats, again featuring a collaborative graphic and "R.I.P. Pimp C" messages in honor of the late group member.

So far, that's all that's been revealed for UGK x Supreme. It's unknown if more pieces will join the collection. Regardless, UGK fans are ready to drop their money for what they can see thus far.

"Man Bun, just let us know how to get some!!" One comment read under Bun B's Instagram post revealing the collaboration. "I need this here!" another excitedly typed.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Duchess Knit Sweater
KNITWRTH
$460
Image on Highsnobiety
Classic Pearl Bracelet
Hatton Labs
$300
Image on Highsnobiety
GEL-1090v2
ASICS
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • Metal Gear Solid protagonist Solid Snake wearing a Supreme Box Logo sweater
    Supreme's Metal Gear Collab Sounds Solid
    • Style
  • An MM6 Maison Margiela sweater with a Supreme logo
    Supreme's Maison Margiela Collab Feels Inevitable
    • Style
  • supreme jordan collab 2024
    Supreme's Jordan Collab Is Surprisingly Just Clothes (So Far)
    • Style
  • Models wear BLESS clothing in a Supreme lookbook
    What Is BLESS, Supreme's Next Big Collaborator?
    • Style
  • supreme nike air force 1 baroque brown
    Supreme's New Air Force 1 Collab Is Brown. Very Brown
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Designer Willy Chavarria, seen wearing a blue jacket and white shirt backstage
    Willy Chavarria Deserves the Love — His Clothes Do, Too
    • Style
  • RinseFM founder DJ Geeneus pioneered a music entity that changed london's underground scene
    Stroke of Geeneus: How London’s Most Disruptive Music Entity Fueled Rave Culture
    • Culture
  • ugk supreme collab 2024
    Supreme's Ridin' Dirty With UGK
    • Style
  • Crocs' strapless mule clog
    Crocs Clog Has Gone Strapless
    • Sneakers
  • central saint martins class 2024
    Listen Up: Central Saint Martins' Class of 2024 Has Lots To Say
    • Style
  • Dior's B9s menswear sneaker
    The Making of Dior's Low-Profile, High-Tech Skate Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024