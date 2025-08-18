Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
There Are Nike Dad Shoes. And Then, There's the Nike Girl-Dad Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

We've seen plenty of the dad shoes. But "girl" dad sneakers? Enter Susan Fang's Nike collaboration.

The namesake label's Nike V2K sneaker is anything but minimal. The shoe quite literally maxes out on girlcore, offering up delicate sheer panels, pearl embellishments, and floral trinkets. Oh, and it has lace shoelaces, too.

Susan Fang's Nike sneaker also appears in this "Blue Tint" colorway, which creates an ice-cold, tonal look for the Nike dad shoe.

The Nike V2K Run sneaker, only a couple of years old, looks like a runner straight from the early 2000s, featuring the classic techy upper and chunky soles. It still maintains most of its standard features, it's just hidden underneath its pile of girl-ified touches.

Nike also gifted the designer with her own Nike Dunk Low for her wedding, which follows the same maximalist design as the V2K sneakers. However, the V2K Run shoes will be the ones to get a wider release, it seems.

According to the label itself, the Susan Fang x Nike V2K Run sneakers will drop sometime in September as part of an Artist Collection.

It's unknown if the collection includes more girlcore goodness from Fang or another sneaker collab from a different artist.

We're in for a treat for the feet, either way.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
