You Get a Nike Dunk Low, You Get a Nike Dunk Low!

Cast your mind back to the late 2000s and early 2010s. While you attempt not to lose yourself in all things Y2K, the glory days of Runescape, or the ringtone era, you may just stumble across a beloved Nike portal. I am, of course, talking about NIKEiD.

Back in my early teens, NIKEiD was all the rage. If you loved sneakers and personalization, this was as good as it got. Sure, the silhouette options back then weren't the greatest, with what was available greatly dependent on your region, but nothing beat slapping your initials on the back of a multi-colored pair of kicks. Instant gratification.

As the years progressed, the platform evolved. As it grew, it felt like the love of the service began to fade out somewhat until its revival as Nike By You.

Fast forward to 2022, where Dunk Lows have paced past the Air Force 1 Low as the street standard Swoosh style, and the service is once again in hot demand.

Despite Dunks being everywhere, in every color, restocks have been reserved for certain colorways, namely the infamous "Panda." For those seeking something personal, Nike's Dunk Low By You is a saving grace.

This time around, however, there's a catch. Unlike the heydays of NIKEiD, the Nike Dunk By You restock comes with two limitations – firstly, it's reserved for US customers (for now), and secondly, you'll need to be granted Exclusive Access via Nike SNKRS.

That's a lot of hurdles to overcome to get your hands on a pair of Dunks, especially when new colorways drop pretty much every week, but if you want to kick about in a pair that nobody else has, SNKRS (maybe) has your back. Good hunting!