Forget a Gown, Taylor Russell Rocked a Fur Jacket & Jeans on the Red Carpet

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

It's true. Taylor Russell is fashion's it girl. While attending the 2022 Gotham Awards on November 28, the actress blessed us with yet another stylish red carpet moment.

For those who struggle to differentiate the next award show from the other, the Gotham Awards essentially honors the independent film industry and poses as another excuse for celebs to flex their luxury garments. While other famous guests opted for the typical designer gowns for the occasion, Russell turned heads in a furry cropped jacket, jeans, and gold heels. Seriously.

Specifically, Russell donned a vintage feather bolero from Gucci by Tom Ford, an era of which the internet really wants to happen again (side note: the jacket is currently up for grabs at Vintage by Misty, if you got $4,200 to spare).

As for her jeans? Russell paired the Gucci Spring/Summer 2004 outerwear piece with regular straight-leg Levi's denim. In my best Joanne the Scammer impression, the look was quite iconic.

Throughout 2022, Russell has cemented herself as a breakout style star and a red carpet princess, effortlessly claiming attention in corseted couture looks and sexy backless gowns.

After closing out Loewe's viral SS23 show in September, the Spanish luxury house announced the Bones and All actress as their newest global brand ambassador — in bulbous fashion, at that.

To borrow slang from the internet, Russell is just a woman who gets it when it comes to style. Russell's latest ensemble, which serves fluffy Y2K goodness, is another tally mark for her growing collection of impressive looks.

With the new year, and thus the SS23 season, on the horizon, we're looking forward to seeing what the actress-slash-style-gem will rock next. Miu Miu's new mini skirt? JW Anderson's keyboard top? Bottega Veneta's stocking-pants? It's all very promising.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer
