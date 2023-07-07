Jennifer Lawrence Is (Quietly) the Quiet Luxury Queen

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but we've been reliably informed that quiet luxury is going absolutely nowhere. That's all if Jennifer Lawrence has anything to do with it anyways, what with the American Hustle star seen serving up one of her most quietly expensive looks yet, all layered up despite the blistering heat in New York.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Row Double Breasted Trench Coat $3950 Buy at Nordstrom

The Row Leather Tote Bag $5890 Buy at mytheresa

Manolo Blahnik Ballerimu Pointed-Toe Flat Mules $825 Buy at Farfetch

Lawrence, who makes a habit of dressing in subtly spenny clothes from all the quiet luxury go-to labels, was seen on June 29 head-to-toe in full The Row.

Lawrence's 'fit, which was pretty stylish despite it being almost wholly inappropriate for the weather, included The Row’s $4,390 Soft Margaux 15 Leather Bag and a pair of teenie ballet flats (very of the moment!).

Polo Ralph Lauren Logo-Embroidered Cotton-Twill Baseball Cap $45 Buy at Matches

The Row Slouchy Banana Small Crossbody Bag $2060 Buy at mytheresa

The Hunger Games star’s The Row flex comes soon after she was spotted dripping in Bottega Veneta and New York-based label Khaite (two more labels renowned for their wealthy discreteness).

This all predated a more pared-back Lawrence look (a favorite of ours) that was rounded out with a classically classic Ralph Lauren cap. Preppy!

Quietly, Jennifer Lawrence is actually really, really good at getting dressed. This is typical for anyone doing quiet luxury the right way: they don't broadcast their taste, they just get dressed and look damn good doing it.

Getty Images / Gotham / Contributor

If 2023 has been anything so far (aside from the constant demand for adidas Samba sneakers and birth of Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton line), it’s been a shockingly omnipresent quiet luxury revival.

And sometimes it's extremely boring, yes, but sometimes quiet luxury, stealth wealth, whatever you want to call it — sometimes it's actually pretty cool, especially when it's epitomized by genuinely stylish folks like Jennifer Lawrence.

Sold Out Highsnobiety Pigment Dyed Loose Knit Sweater Vest Black $95.00 Sold Out

The Row Gala Trousers $1090 Buy at ssense

From the final season of Succession and Gwyneth Paltrow's inexplicably decent courtroom drip to TikTok’s two million view-strong #OldMoneyAesthetic obsession, quiet luxury has been near-on unavoidable since the turn of the year.

And now, thanks to Jennifer Lawrence (and her stylist?), quiet luxury is really only getting stronger, digging in its steathily wealthy heels for the long haul.

In fairness, quiet luxury was always a big deal among those who can actually afford it, the trick is making it look as good as Lawrence.