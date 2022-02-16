Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
It's Denim-on-Denim For Who Decides War's Air Force 1

Written by Morgan Smith

Brand: Who Decides War x Nike

Model: Air Force 1

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Editor’s Notes: Ahead of his Who Decides War Fall/Winter 2022 presentation, New York-based designer Ev Bravado took to Instagram to reveal a super slick upcoming collaboration.

In hand, he held a WDW x Nike Air Force 1 sneaker, decked out in a denim patchwork design graced by a broken-up repeating logo. The tongue boasts a denim-ized update stamped with the same branding.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"These are cool," Bravado, a previous guest of Highsnobiety's Dropcast, chuckles in the caption.

The midsole maintains the timeless model's crisp white color and the signature "Air" branding. Also, it appears to come with a pair of traditional white laces.

Before Bravado's teaser, another colorway of the WDW x Nike Air Force 1 emerged, taking the Sail route to a creamy colorway. Following the vibe of the indigo denim iteration, "Who Decides War" prints takes over the upper in black along with unfinished design details, resting on a clean white sole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

At first glance, the collaboration looks like a custom piece specially made for the FW22 show. After all, reconstructed designs, distressed denim, and raw-cut contemporary edge are key to Who Decides War's DIY aesthetic.

Ev Bravado tagged Nike NYC in his IG post, hinting that this is not a bespoke shoe, however, and may see a release through the sportswear giant. Alternatively, perhaps Nike simply provided the shoes for Bravado to use as a base and he customized them from there.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Highsnobiety has reached out to Bravado's camp for more information.

The collaboration arrives right on time as Nike celebrates Air Force 1's 40th anniversary this year, making this shoe a true gem to cop this year.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

