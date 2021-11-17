Just in Time for Cozy Season, Telfar x UGG Is Back (Again)

Brand: Telfar x UGG

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Buy: Online at UGG's website

Release: November 18 at 12 p.m. EST

Editor's Notes: Telfar and UGG's third drop is about to release globally.

Expanding on their second capsule of shearing boots and winter-ready loungewear, the duo's third round of offerings includes slew of brand-new items, as well as fresh takes on old favorites.

The Telfar x UGG Logo Mini is updated in pastel pink and baby blue, while the ever-popular Telfar x UGG Shopping bag will drop in solid black. The collaboration's hit boxers, hoodies, and bucket hats will also return.

In brand-new items, get ready for a Telfar x UGG slipper and driving loafer, both rendered in chestnut-colored shearling. Fleece-y robes, sweatpants, leggings, and blankets will also debut.

Telfar

Standing in sharp contrast to the slew of luxury brands churning out collaboration after collaboration, Telfar's roster of projects remains nicely curated.

Telfar x White Castle was refreshingly authentic against McDonald's push for countless celebrity meals and Telfar x Converse gave us some unexpected sneakers: namely, a unisex ballet flat and Mary-Jane.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Telfar's Team Liberia uniforms fused functionality with an avant-garde feel, setting their wearers apart from the crowd and reiterating Telfar's cultural importance.

Telfar x GAP would've been iconic, too, had it not been shelved.

With UGG, Telfar taps into the nostalgic appeal of the shearling boots, a Y2K favorite that's resurged in popularity (like many trends from the era).

The co-sign also gives UGG an opportunity to make its mark on Telfar's shopping bag, a hero product that hasn't been touched by any other brand, except for when Guess knocked it off.