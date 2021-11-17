Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Just in Time for Cozy Season, Telfar x UGG Is Back (Again)

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Telfar
Brand: Telfar x UGG

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Buy: Online at UGG's website

Release: November 18 at 12 p.m. EST

Editor's Notes: Telfar and UGG's third drop is about to release globally.

Expanding on their second capsule of shearing boots and winter-ready loungewear, the duo's third round of offerings includes slew of brand-new items, as well as fresh takes on old favorites.

The Telfar x UGG Logo Mini is updated in pastel pink and baby blue, while the ever-popular Telfar x UGG Shopping bag will drop in solid black. The collaboration's hit boxers, hoodies, and bucket hats will also return.

In brand-new items, get ready for a Telfar x UGG slipper and driving loafer, both rendered in chestnut-colored shearling. Fleece-y robes, sweatpants, leggings, and blankets will also debut.

Telfar
Standing in sharp contrast to the slew of luxury brands churning out collaboration after collaboration, Telfar's roster of projects remains nicely curated.

Telfar x White Castle was refreshingly authentic against McDonald's push for countless celebrity meals and Telfar x Converse gave us some unexpected sneakers: namely, a unisex ballet flat and Mary-Jane.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Telfar's Team Liberia uniforms fused functionality with an avant-garde feel, setting their wearers apart from the crowd and reiterating Telfar's cultural importance.

Telfar x GAP would've been iconic, too, had it not been shelved.

With UGG, Telfar taps into the nostalgic appeal of the shearling boots, a Y2K favorite that's resurged in popularity (like many trends from the era).

The co-sign also gives UGG an opportunity to make its mark on Telfar's shopping bag, a hero product that hasn't been touched by any other brand, except for when Guess knocked it off.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
