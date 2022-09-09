Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Collina Strada & Melissa's Trippy Jelly Sandals Are Footwear Magic

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Collina Strada
Brand: Collina Strada x Melissa

Season: Spring/Summer 2023

Buy: Online at Collina Strada's website

Editor's Notes: Meet the Kidcore shoes of your dreams. Collina Strada's new collaboration with Melissa, jelly footwear aficionado, is giving everything you could ask for in a sandal: color, comfort, style, and a healthy serving of whimsy.

Collina Strada
Set to debut at Collina Strada's Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, the team-up is comprised of two silhouettes. The Puff, a chunky hiking sandal, is something like a TEVA on shrooms. Blobby and bright, the strappy shoe is constructed with a molded midsole that appears to be melting.

Secondly, the Possession puts a twist on Melissa's signature jelly sandal. With a woven upper and a buckled ankle strap, the style is total '90s nostalgia.

In hot pink, lavender, and a handful of glittery colorways, the two shoes are a pretty apt summation of the Collina Strada aesthetic: joyful and irreverent, with an eco-conscious twist.

The brand's founder, Hillary Taymour, is an outspoken proponent of conscious design. For a creative who uses her label as a platform for environmental awareness, partnering with Melissa — a company that makes most of its shoes from Melflex, an 100 percent recyclable plastic — was a no-brainer.

Childhood bliss in a chic, eco-minded shoe? Sign me up.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
