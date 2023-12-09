The North Face's REMADE Line Returns With Upcycled Goodness

The North Face is back with another REMADE collection of one-of-a-kind TNF pieces.

The North Face REMADE is part of the brand's Renewed program, a circular series dedicated to keeping up the life of its pieces. While Renewed alone dishes out restored The North Face clothes at discount prices, Renewed REMADE takes old TNF pieces and makes entirely new products out of them — some often better than the originals. The same energy follows with the latest REMADE drop.

The North Face and END have teamed up for a REMADE collection of bespoke The North Face pieces designed from upcycled materials. And I must say: they're pretty fire.

The collection's star? The REMADE Geo Dome patchwork quilt which looks like a bunch of padded The North Face jackets arranged in the brand's famous Geodome pattern.

The quilt even comes with pockets like those seen on The North Face's classic outerwear. And to top it all off, the blanket finishes with plenty of branding stamps. Oh, to be swaddled in a quilt made of The North Face jackets.

There's actual jackets, too. North Face and END's REMADE collection naturally offers up a reversible Wind & Down jacket a hybrid piece, each boasting the familiar practical features of the brand's garments and wrapped in simple black colorways.

The collection also features a cropped hooded jacket and pleated skirt set, a poncho, roomy hybrid trousers, and a padded handbag, all releasing on END's website on December 14 (drawings for pieces are open as we speak).

Proceeds from The North Face's REMADE drop with END will also go towards Protect Our Winters UK, an outdoor climate action charity dedicated to helping others start their climate advocacy journeys to "achieve systemic solutions to climate change."

END. and The North Face's Remade drop, which ranges from $235 to $465, consists of bespoke pieces. So, you won't catch these anywhere else — or probably on anyone else, if you're lucky to cop.

The North Face only continues to improve classic clothes, from giving Nupste delicious corduroy treatments to outerwear so good that you can't cop it. The brand has made it so you can extend TNF love to your keys.

Leave it to the North Face to introduce an eco-friendly initiative that makes its products even better.