Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

This Is One of the Best The North Face Jackets Ever Made. You Can't Buy It

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

The North Face makes a lot of great jackets. The North Face Japan makes even better jackets. In fact, The North Face Japan just released one of the best jackets it's ever made. Too bad no one can buy it.

Meet The North Face's Hydrena Storage Jacket, a one-off design created exclusively for The North Face Alter, a specialty TNF boutique located in Shibuya.

The Hydrena Storage Jacket is a revision of the rather ordinary Hydrena jacket, a throwback TNF design revived several times by The North Face Japan, which is itself operated by Japanese outdoor giant Goldwin (as opposed to VF Corp, which owns TNF throughout the world, except for Japan).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It is a veritable work of art: in either brown or black, TNF's Hydrena Storage Jacket features a high neck with retractable hood, wide body, handful of three-dimensional cargo pockets, zippered closure, and drawcords at the hem to adjust the fit. It's water- and wind-repellent and is lined in a mesh that heightens breathability.

In short, this may be the greatest The North Face jacket ever designed.

To describe the reaction that outdoor-obsessed dudes had to seeing the Hydrena Storage Jacket a few weeks after it released on November 3 is akin to recounting the scene in the capital city of a World Cup-winning country.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Thirsty comments ranged from all-caps declarations of desperate desire to bemoaning the jacket's lack of availability. And can you blame 'em? This thing is basically a ghost, its impromptu product shots practically focus-tested to stoke cravings.

If you weren't at that one The North Face store in Japan on the day these bad boys dropped, you had no chance of buying one at retail. Luckily for a few eagle-eyed Japanese fans, some Hydrena Storage Jackets did pop up secondhand for retail prices (¥47,000 or about $310) but they sold just as quickly.

I know there's a logistical nightmare that keeps TNF USA and TNF Japan separated, so much so that when coveted The North Face Purple Label line finally released overseas for a couple years it became a veritable event unto itself, but if anything could make the jump overseas it really oughta be this jacket. It's too good to not exist in greater numbers.

Image on Highsnobiety
Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is a Japanese fashion-obsessed editor & writer who lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, podcasts, *Dark Souls* speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather
We Recommend
  • crossbody bag side bag
    Storage Wars: 18 Crossbody Bags to Store Your Daily Essentials
    • Style
  • Zegna x The Elder Statesman Down Jacket
    These Down Jackets Are the Silver Lining to the Cold Ahead
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    15 Puffer Jackets To Ease Into Fall With
    • Style
  • fleece jacket
    These Fleece Jackets Deserve a Forever Home
    • Style
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Bradley Cooper wears a Moncler puffer jacket over a brown suit in New York
    Bradley Cooper Ruined a Perfectly Good Outfit 
    • Style
  • BTS' BT21 x fragment design November 2023 collaboration clothes & doll figures
    fragment design's BTS Collab Makes So Much Sense
    • Culture
  • Adsum & adidas are reviving the Samba Millennium sneaker for a November collab, a more robust & underrated shoe compared to the Samba.
    adidas' Most Underrated Sneaker Is Making a Comeback
    • Sneakers
  • Shawn Mendes goes barefoot in Los Angeles on November 14, 2023 wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants
    Can Someone Please Get Shawn Mendes A Pair Of Shoes? 
    • Style
  • BEAMS & Arc'teryx's collaborative bags in a patchwork pattern
    No One Does Arc'teryx Better Than BEAMS
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    From Sean Wotherspoon to Supreme, Shop this Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023