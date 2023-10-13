Sign up to never miss a drop
The North Face Made Teeny Tiny Jackets For Your Keys

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

After decking the whole family out in gear, The North Face delivers drip for your keys. Yes, those jangly things that unlock doors and whatnot.

The temperatures have begun to drop, and the American outdoor apparel brand made a jacket just for your keys to zip up in on those cold nights and mornings.

Specifically, The North Face offers to wrap up the valuable possession in the teeny tiny versions of its ever-classic Nuptse jackets, offered in several colorways like pink and all-black.

The Nuptse jackets preserve The North Face's classic padding topped with that unmistakable colorblocking design and TNF logo — now in mini format, of course.

An oversized branded zipper in the front invites your key to a warm swaddle, while a hook in the jacket's back grants fans the option to use the jacket as simply just a keychain.

The North Face's mini Nuptse also comes with buckles on its thick sleeves, which can be secured around the shoulder of a backpack or bag, as the brand advises.

Priced at 4,500 yen (approx. $30), the North Face's mini Nupste jacket is currently available on atmos Tokyo's website. If you're in the market for key drip, I'd act fast, as a few colorways are already gone.

Being a key has become quite fun and fashionable lately, from dangling in abundance from Spring/Summer 2024's luxury handbags to bumping up against Off-White™'s OOO sneakers and JW Anderson's, erm, peeled banana.

Now, the daily item is getting dripped out in The North Face jackets. The modern-day and very luxurious life of keys, ladies and gentlemen.

