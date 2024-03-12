Sign up to never miss a drop
The North Face's Workwear Is a Denim Delight

Words By Morgan Smith
The North Face

After serving up split-personality outerwear with Supreme, The North Face heads back to headquarters for a brand-new collection of workwear-inspired clothes. The North Face, king of outdoor jackets? Making workwear? Yep. And it looks good at that.

The North Face's latest drop hails from its Urban Exploration imprint, which is known for marrying outdoor style with the spirit of the city. Essentially, the line offers clothes for The North Face's urban jungle fans.

The North Face UE keeps its roots in mind — technical outdoor meets the city street style — while working with hardwearing workwear fabrics and styles.

These denim workwear pieces lead The North Face UE's drop, offered as a midi-length dress and roomy shirt jacket.

The denim camisole dress arrives equipped with convenient touches like buckles and an overall detachable set-up. The dress also wears nice contrast stitching, reminding me of this one Carhartt skirt I have hanging in my closet.

There is also a dark indigo wash denim shirt, presented with patchwork moments, big pockets, and classic The North Face badging.

The North Face UE's offering also includes a Glenclyffe Zip shoe, functional button-up shirts, hoodies with removable parts, and multi-pocketed light jackets, all blending workwear influences with The North Face's signatures like its famous colorblocking. Don't forget the brand's outdoor spirit, too.

If you're in the market for workwear-infused outdoor wear, you've come to the right place. The North Face UE's collection is now available on The North Face UK's website as well as select The North Face stores.

Fashion's obsession with workwear isn't going anywhere any time soon, it seems, especially as more big brands join the boom. Nike has issued its own take on the clothing category. Heck, even luxury labels like Louis Vuitton have joined the wave.

Admittedly, I, too, have taken more interest in workwear during my routine clothing browsing. And The North Face's workwear may be just enough to convert me fully.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
