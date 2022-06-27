Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Thom Browne's Thong Miniskirts Lead Menswear Into a Risqué Renaissance

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo
1 / 9

Miu Miu's infamous miniskirt has competition. At Paris Fashion Week, Thom Browne put a tweedy twist on fashion's recent obsession with all things Y2K, proving that anyone and everyone can get in on the trend.

By now, your Instagram feed is probably flooded with videos of a very cheeky moment from Browne's Spring/Summer 2023 collection — specifically, the closing look, a pair of ass-less chaps made of denim-colored tweed, complete with a tweed cowboy hat and Thom Browne-branded thong.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo
1 / 3

But to fully appreciate the finale, let's rewind. Browne opened the show with a pair of tailored shorts, cut with an ultra low-rise waist to reveal a red, white, and blue-striped "whale tail." The designer's take on visible thong straps — every parent's nightmare in the early 2000s — immediately set the tone for the rest of the show.

Browne paid additional homage to the early aughts with thong strap-baring trousers, kilts, and micro-miniskirts that immediately recalled Miu Miu's internet-breaking Spring/Summer 2023 women's collection.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo
1 / 5

Don't call Browne's miniskirts a copy, though. They're more of a winking statement on how culture has changed since the early 2000s, when the mainstream would most likely pan a man wearing a miniskirt, much less anything remotely "gender-bending."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

From Rick Owens' teeny tiny tank top to Browne's leggy looks, the industry has spoken: menswear is about to enter a risqué renaissance.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
MarniFussbett Sandals Navy
$500.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Track Top
$295.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
retrosuperfuture x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Teddy Black Sunglasses
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • It’s All Fun & (Football) Games for Thom Browne
  • Menswear Doing the Most with the Least — Carbon, That Is
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
  • In "Ale Brown," Nike's Super Minimal Racing Sneaker Is Quite Lovely
  • Suited Seduction at Haider Ackermann's Tom Ford Debut
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now