Wander Fortnite Inside a Timberland Metaboot

Timberland is taking one giant step into the Metaverse as a part of its innovative ongoing CONSTRUCT: 10061 program.

Partnering with Epic Games' Unreal Engine and footwear design platform CONCEPTKICKS, Timberland is offering gamers a closer look at the more guarded areas of footwear innovation and design using 3D technology, in a completely unique way.

Taking things to another level, the latest instalment of the project offers Fortnite users the chance to take a glimpse behind Timberland’s innovation curtain by visiting a virtual design lab based within a custom island (code 4313-0063-0736).

“Timberland was built on a foundation of footwear innovation,” explains Drieke Leenknegt, Timberland CMO. “We’ve brought the collaboration model into the metaverse by inviting innovators to co-create Metaboots with our own designers.”

“At the same time we’re inviting consumers into the world of design innovation within an amazing Fortnite experience,” she continued. “The possibilities to connect in the Metaverse are endless.”

Showcasing at Milan Design Week, the design lab is a virtual recreation of the brand’s real life innovation space which allows gamers to explore the biomes of the island, discover three custom Metaboots inspired by Arctic, Desert and Forest biomes - as well as the brand’s archetypal yellow boot - and collect samples to earn special biome effects.

"Through the usage of Unreal Engine-based tools and virtual worlds, brand enthusiasts have the chance to engage with Timberland boots in ways not possible today," said Raffaella Camera, head of Brands at Unreal Engine, Epic Games. "While designers are able to create and collaborate in completely new ways, with the help of real-time 3D technology. It’s exciting to imagine where we can take this together."

This announcement could also signal further moves into the Metaverse from Timberland, who are just one of a handful of brands to really take the dive. It does begin to raise the question though, as to what would you like to wear if you one day entered the Metaverse?

Personally, I've always thought I'd be clad in something technical like a 3L GORE-TEX raincoat with one of those peaked hoods, or some nice zip-off trousers that turn into shorts. But for those still deliberating their Metagetup, Timberland could soon have the answer.