Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Wander Fortnite Inside a Timberland Metaboot

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture

Timberland is taking one giant step into the Metaverse as a part of its innovative ongoing CONSTRUCT: 10061 program.

Partnering with Epic Games' Unreal Engine and footwear design platform CONCEPTKICKS, Timberland is offering gamers a closer look at the more guarded areas of footwear innovation and design using 3D technology, in a completely unique way.

Taking things to another level, the latest instalment of the project offers Fortnite users the chance to take a glimpse behind Timberland’s innovation curtain by visiting a virtual design lab based within a custom island (code 4313-0063-0736).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Timberland
1 / 4

“Timberland was built on a foundation of footwear innovation,” explains Drieke Leenknegt, Timberland CMO. “We’ve brought the collaboration model into the metaverse by inviting innovators to co-create Metaboots with our own designers.”

“At the same time we’re inviting consumers into the world of design innovation within an amazing Fortnite experience,” she continued. “The possibilities to connect in the Metaverse are endless.”

Showcasing at Milan Design Week, the design lab is a virtual recreation of the brand’s real life innovation space which allows gamers to explore the biomes of the island, discover three custom Metaboots inspired by Arctic, Desert and Forest biomes - as well as the brand’s archetypal yellow boot - and collect samples to earn special biome effects.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"Through the usage of Unreal Engine-based tools and virtual worlds, brand enthusiasts have the chance to engage with Timberland boots in ways not possible today," said Raffaella Camera, head of Brands at Unreal Engine, Epic Games. "While designers are able to create and collaborate in completely new ways, with the help of real-time 3D technology. It’s exciting to imagine where we can take this together."

This announcement could also signal further moves into the Metaverse from Timberland, who are just one of a handful of brands to really take the dive. It does begin to raise the question though, as to what would you like to wear if you one day entered the Metaverse?

Personally, I've always thought I'd be clad in something technical like a 3L GORE-TEX raincoat with one of those peaked hoods, or some nice zip-off trousers that turn into shorts. But for those still deliberating their Metagetup, Timberland could soon have the answer.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
PhippsPyramid Hoodie Beige
$415.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
PhippsMotocross Longsleeve Black
$235.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
PhippsDragon Swim Shorts Black
$250.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Timberland’s Boat Shoe Is Better Backless
  • Jacquemus’ Timberland Shoe Is a No-Brainer
  • From adidas to HOKA, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • How to Improve Timberland's Boat Shoe? Shape It From Exquisite Japanese Leather
  • At Coperni FW25, Fortnite-Playing Gamers Steal the Show
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now