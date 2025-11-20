Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
An Edgy Pair of Timbs for Shadow the Hedgehog

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Timberland
Shadow the Hedgehog finally has his own Timbs, and it makes perfect sense. 

If Sonic’s wheat pair was a meme come to life, Shadow’s 6-inch Timberland boots are the darker, moodier counterpart you would expect from SEGA’s most famous villainous antihero.

The collaboration pulls straight from Shadow’s palette. Timberland’s signature work boot comes in black suede with bright red laces that cut through the silhouette like a warning signal. Sonic got the classic wheat. Shadow gets the menace version.

Alongside the boots are limited short and long-sleeve tees featuring Shadow in his Timbs, plus a matching plush.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Everything is extremely scarce. Only 30 pairs of boots exist worldwide and each tee color is limited to 50 units. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The entire collection is exclusive to Japan and will release at Timberland’s Japanese website and Canal City Hakata stores for around $260.

The collab may look wild, but it tracks. Sonic characters have been drawn in Timbs for years through internet fan art, often swapping sneakers for stompers as a streetwear gag. Timberland making it real feels like that fan art finally got canonized.

And if Sonic gets Timbs, it is only right his rival follows. The real question is who from the Sonic universe gets the next pair. Knuckles in workwear might break the internet.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
