Timothée Chalamet & Jerry Lorenzo Made Sweatpants Met Gala-Appropriate

Yesterday, at the Met Gala, aka the biggest fashion event of the year, both Timothée Chalamet and Jerry Lorenzo chose to honor the occasion by wearing a pair of sweats. Chalamet, who was one of the Met Gala's co-chairs, paired white slouchy sweatpants with a Haider Ackermann tuxedo jacket, a Rick Owens turtleneck, scrunched white socks, and topped it off with some hightop white Chuck Taylors. As a nod to the occasion, the actor pinned 1920s Cartier brooches to the pants.

Speaking to Keke Palmer on the red carpet, Chalamet described his fit as “an homage to Chuck Taylor.” The night's theme was "In America," inspired by the forthcoming exhibition "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so despite being on the more casual side of things, Chalamet was in keeping with the theme. After all, what's more American than Chuck Taylors?

When asked about the look, Ackermann said that he was inspired by the high-low mix of American style. “Whenever I visit America, I am always struck by the wonderful clash of uptown and downtown cultures, of music and sports, and all of this energy just mixing together," the designer told Vogue.

Chalamet wasn't the only one who decided to play with the dress code. Jerry Lorenzo opted for a visually similar all-beige look wearing head-to-toe Fear of God — and looked extremely classy while doing it. On Instagram, Lorenzo said his look was "redefining formality."

We've written a lot about sweatpants the last 18 months — mostly wishing they weren't part of our current sartorial life — but looking at these Met Gala fits has made us reconsider. Having pants work double duty as loungewear and formalwear? Sign us up.

