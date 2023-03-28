Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Single Ladies Beware: Tom Brady's On the Prowl Again

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

They say there are more fish in the sea. And apparently, Tom Brady is fishing the waters again.

Rumor has it that the retired-again quarterback is back dating again following his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

"He's shopping. He is out and about." a source claimed. Well, single ladies (especially available supermodels), this is your chance to shine (or run).

Ex-wife Bündchen wasted no time hopping back into the work and, apparently, the dating pool herself. She's been spending quite a lot of time with martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente of the Valente Brothers jiu-jitsu academy, sparking romance rumors.

Good for her!

Brady and Bündchen called it quits back in October 2022, after Brady retired from football, only hop back into the game nearly 40 days later. Ball is life, I guess.

The (former?) NFL player took to Instagram to announce his second farewell to the field, stating he was retiring "for good" this go-around to spend time with his family.

Brady's retirement and single life is already off to flop-level start. Last month, the guys' favorite Super Bowl champ posted a jumpscare of a thirst trap. Let's say that it left the internet scarred and far from thirsty.

