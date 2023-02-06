Tom Brady's Thirst Trap Is Giving Down Bad

I had to see, and now you do too. When taking my Monday morning scroll through Twitter, I certainly didn't expect to see a thirst trap from Tom Brady. Yes, the Tom Brady.

In June, the Buccaneers quarterback promised to recreate his BRADY brand's then-new underwear campaign if the Twitter post reached 40,000 likes. Today, BRADY circled back to the tweet to remind him of their deal. And well, he delivered on their promise (sort of).

"Did I do it right?" Brady replied with a mirror selfie of himself wearing his brand's $20 boxer briefs and covering his you-know-what.

Eh, not quite, Brady.

Instead of recreating the photos — which might've been a little less cringe with professionally-captured stills — it looks like he rolled out of bed, grabbed his phone, and clicked the iPhone camera button. And thus, the thirst trap we didn't deserve was born.

Launched in 2022, BRADY isn't exactly a groundbreaking brand as it is. It carries base-level athleisure like tees, sweats, and hoodies marked by the name of America's beloved QB. And, its founder's jumpscare thirst trap isn't helping its underwhelming offerings.

Just a couple of days ago, Brady announced his retirement (again) via an Instagram video, stating, "Good morning, guys. I'll get to the point right away: I'm retiring. For good."

Brady reportedly made the video a Florida beach, whose sand is currently fetching roughly $100k on eBay. Seriously, Brady fans are auctioning off jars of beach sand, claiming it to be from the same spot where Brady filmed his retirement announcement.

All in all, Tom Brady's retirement is off to a chaotic start — one that's currently heading in the "down bad" direction, as the internet would say.

On the other hand, ex-wife and supermodel Gisele Bündchen seems to be unbothered as she embraces her single era.