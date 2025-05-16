Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Cleanest & "Melo"-est Jordan Sneaker Is Officially Born Again

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After 21 years, Nike is officially running back its ultra-clean Jordan 12 "Melo" sneakers.

This particularly crisp colorway was designed just for Carmelo Anthony when he played for the Denver Nuggets (and signed to the Jordan Brand), hence the shoe's nickname, "Melo."

For diehard Nuggets fans, these were the perfect Jordans, sporting the same colors as the team's early 2000s home jerseys, sleek white and UNC-ish "University Blue."

The Jordan 12 "Melo" sneakers are just as flawless as they were back then, getting a full revival with hardly any changes (aside from swapping out the gold eyelets for silver ones).

Underneath the unmistakably nice scheme, it's still the same classic Tinker Hatfield design that's more of a luxe fashion-y Jordan basketball shoe. Fans can naturally count on the stitched upper made from top-tier leather, a design detail that was made to resemble a sunrise.

It's certainly fitting, considering the "Melo" 12s are ready to shine again.

The Air Jordan 12 "Melo" sneaker got a limited release back in '04. Lucky for us, Nike believes in second chances, rereleasing the pairs on May 17 through the SNKRS app. The price? $200.

We've been blessed with a few good Jordan 12s here recently, like Solefly's coffee-flavored collaboration and the iconic "Flu Game" pairs. And now another legend rises again for a well-deserved revival.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
