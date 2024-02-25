Tracee Ellis Ross' ASICS Game Is Strong

I think we can all agree that Tracee Ellis Ross is a sublime dresser with the shoe game to match. Ross is well versed in the sneaker realm, currently possessing sought-after kicks like Travis Scott's "Mocha" Jordan 1s and Balenciaga's Triple S shoes.

Ross is the queen of ASICS sneakers, too. When Ross isn't rocking her Bottega Veneta boots, the Japanese label's footwear often accompanies her street style looks and gym ensembles.

The interesting thing about Ross' ASICS game is that the actress enjoys buzzy models like GEL-Kayano 14 but also laces up in ASICS' less popular models like the EX89.

Recently, Ross posted a photo dump on Instagram, reminding us of some seriously good ASICS sneakers from 2022.

In between looks at her fringe Prada ensemble for the label's Milan show, the Blackish star shared a new 'fit featuring Andersson Bell's HN2-S Protoblast sneakers.

The ASICS Protoblast was another stroke of genius by the Kiko Kostadinov design team, drawing inspiration from the ASICS GEL-100 series and archival basketball shoes.

Andersson Bell preserved much of the Protoblast's solid design, making it cooler with a shoelace-wrap detail and nice colorways. The Seoul-based brand delivered the Protoblast sneaker in three colors, including the "Butter" scheme worn by Ross.

Ross' Andersson Bell x ASICS sneakers arrives in pleasing cream and brown shades topped with bright green laces for tasteful contrast.

The collaborative ASICS Protoblast paired quite well with Ross' ensemble. With her sneakers, Ross wore a big white t-shirt and Balenciaga's cropped trench coat paired with spacious black leather trousers. She accessorized with a black snakeskin crossbody bag and Loewe's Paula Ibiza shades.

Backgrid

It's no wonder social media users under 30 have Ross pegged on their Pinterest boards for "when I get older" style inspiration. If I'm being honest, Ross' effortlessly cool style is an aspiration right now.

If you're already on the ASICS wave, you're already one step closer to dressing like the style icon.