Travis Scott's Signature Jordan Shoe Emerges in Yet *Another* New Colorway

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

And just like that, another Travis Scott shoe appears. Following his LA show on his "Circus Maximus" tour, Travis Scott hosted a post-concert bash attended by rap friends like 2 Chainz and Migos, plus some other surprises (more so for the Travis Scott x Nike heads).

Travis Scott rolled up to his afterparty in a lowkey outfit — lowkey for him — consisting of an distressed oversized hoodie (featuring a seemingly reversed pentagram??), extra baggy Balenciaga trousers, and...a new Jumpman Jack shoe? Yep.

1 / 1
Backgrid

At first, it was hard to even make out the newest sneakers under his massive pants. But as he hopped out of the car, the trousers rolled out — almost like a curtain reveal — and presented a clear view of the unreleased Jumpman Jack sneakers rendered in brown and black.

The brown and black colorway is just one of several Jumpman Jack sneakers that Scott has teased since word got out about the musician's signature Jordan shoe.

First debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, Travis Scott's signature Jordan sneaker has been on quite the journey — and it's not even out yet.

There was the apparent name change from "Cut the Check" to "Jumpman Jack." At the same time, the shoe is rumored to drop during the holiday season (basically, any day now), and still not a peep about the launch. Neither Nike nor Scott have provided a hard release date yet.

But more colorways continue to pop up, and Scott is just out here casually teasing them. And all the ragers want to know is when they are dropping. The mystery remains, utopians.

