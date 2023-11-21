Another Travis Scott x Jordan 1 Low Has Entered the Chat

Travis Scott just can't seem to let go of the Jordan 1 Low. Following rumors of the "Olive" being Scott's last low-top Jordan, there are now talks of a "Black Olive" colorway.

Currently, there are no images of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Olive" (no early looks, leaks, super vague snippets, nothing). But early mockups suggest that we'll work with Scott's typical palette of black, olive, and white hues, plus maybe some pops of red here and there.

Given how Scott enjoys a good "reversed" colorway, I wouldn't be surprised if we got a flipped version of the women's Olive AJ1 Lows from earlier this year. Only time and the first set of pics will tell.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Scott's collaborative Jordan 1 Low "Black Olive" is expected during the Fall 2024 season. More colorways of Scott's signature Jordan shoes are also expected around that time. It's safe to say the ragers will be well-fed with Scott Nikes next year.

Speaking of the musician's signature shoe, the Jumpman Jack should be coming any day now (it's rumored to release by the end of the year). Scott continues to tease the pairs throughout his Circus Maximus tour, having previewed a slew of colorways ahead of the launch. Still, no hard release date yet.

It hasn't been entirely quiet in the world of Travis Scott x Nike releases, though. On top of the Olive Jordans, he delivered a golf Air Jordan 1 Low and some wildly basic Utopia Air Forces.

Backgrid

Scott also starred in a Nike's Mac Attack campaign with John McEnroe, the hot-tempered tennis player who famously wore the sneakers back in the day. Scott apparently has a Mac Attack collab in the works, too. Fans are also still waiting on those.

Patience, Scott hive. Your fave's sneakers are coming. Hopefully.