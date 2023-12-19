Hey Nike ACG, Is That Crocodile Leather?

As we gear up to enter the new year, Nike's ACG Moc is a shoe to keep your eyes on. A simple slip-on sneaker created by Nike's outdoor-focused line back in 1994, the Moc has been the subject of a slew of new colorways this year, and even the odd collaboration recently.

Still, none of these compare to what Nike has in store for the Moc in 2024.

Nike is set to kick off the new year with the Nike ACG Moc Premium "Cacao Wow" — a name that indicates Nike is trying to wow people, something it's succeeded in doing with me.

This premium version of the laceless sneaker comes in a textured brown upper that can most easily described as looking like crocodile leather.

Has Nike started skinning endangered crocs to make eye-catching slip-ons? It's safe to say no, but there's no denying the resemblance.

Other than the premium textured upper, it looks like business as usual for the rest of the shoe: the triangle-shaped custom tread pattern on the sole is there for extra grip and the comfortable drop-in footbed can be seen poking out from inside the shoe.

Along with the brown-colored "Cacao Wow" colorway that's being circulated, photos have also emerged of a light-green ACG Moc with the same crocodile skin-like upper. However, no official pictures of that pair have surfaced yet.

As slip-on sneakers continue to be increasingly popular, with notable recent releases including the HOKA Ora Mules and Tokyo Design Studio New Balance 610, the ACG Moc has been picking up in popularity.

Its return to the market has mostly consisted of simple, single-colored iterations that suit the minimal look of the shoe. But this release sees it leaning toward more experimental fabric choices which are only going to get the ACG Moc more attention moving into 2024.