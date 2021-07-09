Tyler's New Self-Directed Video Has Us Excited for Sweater Season

Tyler, the Creator just dropped the latest visuals from his Call Me If You Get Lost album rollout and this one is getting us excited for sweater season. The new self-directed video for "Lemonhead" shows the rapper hanging in a wheat field, driving a boat, and showing off his extensive car collection, all in a perfect pastel pink cardigan that is ideal for ushering in the cooler months. Watch the video above.

As we wrote previously, this album is bringing with it a whole new era of Tyler fits, one which errs even more on the preppy side of things (and includes the rapper's now ever-present ushanka hat).

So far, we've got nail-care inspo, summer loafer envy, sweater vests, and now knitwear inspo. We can't wait to see how the rest of Tyler's music videos shape our summer-to-fall wardrobe.

Shop similar looks below

