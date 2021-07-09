Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Tyler's New Self-Directed Video Has Us Excited for Sweater Season

Written by Lia McGarrigle
Tyler, the Creator just dropped the latest visuals from his Call Me If You Get Lost album rollout and this one is getting us excited for sweater season. The new self-directed video for "Lemonhead" shows the rapper hanging in a wheat field, driving a boat, and showing off his extensive car collection, all in a perfect pastel pink cardigan that is ideal for ushering in the cooler months. Watch the video above.

As we wrote previously, this album is bringing with it a whole new era of Tyler fits, one which errs even more on the preppy side of things (and includes the rapper's now ever-present ushanka hat).

So far, we've got nail-care inspo, summer loafer envysweater vests, and now knitwear inspo. We can't wait to see how the rest of Tyler's music videos shape our summer-to-fall wardrobe.

Shop similar looks below

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Awake NY
Mohair Ombre Cardigan
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
GOLF Le Fleur x Lacoste
Cardigan
$481
Image on Highsnobiety
Acne Studios
Knitted V-Neck Cardigan
$340

