A Moment For Tyler, the Creator's Cozy Puffer 'Fit

Now we’ve entered December, we can officially announce that it’s officially the season of the puffer jacket. Long, short, hooded or not, the puffer is an undeniable must when it comes to the colder months — but you don’t need me to tell you that, right?

However, every year without fail I find myself scouring through hundreds of similar-looking down jackets trying to find one that’s both decent and reasonably-priced, arguably life’s greatest duo.

This year though my search has been cut prematurely short and made ten times easier thanks to the world’s most stylish human, Tyler, the Creator, who was recently spotted sporting The North Face’s ‘71 Sierra down short jacket in "Gravel." And, spoiler alert: it looked mega.

Paired with mint green slacks and his signature white-sock-loafer combination on-foot, Tyler’s ‘fit has everything you need in abundance: maturity, style, and, most importantly, warmth.

Hood up or hood down, TNF's ‘71 Sierra is a bonafide big coat banger, and at $440 USD won’t cost you the earth either.

While of course you aren’t by any means guaranteed to look anywhere near as cool as Tyler (I mean, who does?), it’ll set you on your way to trying to do so, at the very least.

In truth, no one will ever pull off a look like the rapper and GOLF WANG founder, who launched the brand’s first East Coast location in New York City last month.

Tyler — who officially remains the GOAT when it comes to summer loafing — might be well-known for having his warm weather ‘fits on lock, but rest-assured his cozy winter get-ups are pretty on-song too.