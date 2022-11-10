Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
A GOLF WANG Store Finally Hit the East Coast

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Tyler, the Creator's GOLF WANG is setting up shop in New York City. On November 12, the perpetually buzzy brand will open a permanent retail location in the Big Apple, marking its first East Coast outpost.

Currently, GOLF WANG boasts a boutique in Los Angeles, where the label offers its seasonal collections of apparel and accessories. Of course, a single store simply won't suffice for Tyler's broad base of fans — a location in New York will help quench customer thirst for GOLF WANG's Fall/Winter 2022 collection (not that male model featured in the campaign, though).

GOLF WANG's sub-label, GOLF le FLEUR, also lacks an East Coast presence. While the brand doesn't have a permanent location, it does deal in traveling pop-ups — all of which have been in California, from Beverly Hills' Neiman Marcus to a mountain in Malibu.

GOLF WANG NYC opens on November 12 at 35 Howard Street, the former location of famed shopping destination Opening Ceremony. With luxury boutiques including Rick Owens and Maison Margiela as neighbors, GOLF WANG has certainly found its niche.

Keep a close eye on GOLF WANG's Instagram — chances are fans will start lining up early for a first look at Tyler, the Creator's latest endeavor.

Alexandra Pauly
Alexandra Pauly
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
