Children of the discordance designer Hideaki Shikama draws international influences into his practice, tirelessly breaking boundaries in his search for fresh fabrications and wild new shapes. Enter UGG.

The Calfornian cozywear experts have brought Shikama onboard to render a few of its signature silhouettes borderline unrecognizable, in a good way. This fuzzy footwear has gone way out west but not to today's Golden Coast — Children of the discordance's UGGs are better suited to the Wild West of centuries past.

Decked out in silver jewelry, embroidery, basketball weave, and tasseled laces, these UGGs are no longer mere post-surf slip-ons. Children of the discordance channels some real yeehaw energy with these bad boys.

UGG's Classic boot, for instance, is now a, well, cowboy boot, complete with scalloped ankle opening, stitched shapes on the vamp, and a dangling strap at the heel, kinda like a set of elegant spurs.

The Kenton slipper and "Baseball" chukka (named for the thick, looping stitches woven through the midsole) are finished similarly, with the latter in particular evoking a real moccasin feel.

Though Children of the discordance's UGGs do resemble Denim Tears' collaborative kicks, they lack the rich cultural cache of Tremaine Emory's Native-inspired designs.

That's likely intentional: Shikama appreciates international aesthetics but he strives to avoid appropriating them and never includes potentially sacred elements in his line.

Is that enough to affect a proper distinction? Perhaps. At the very least, it yields some pretty stylish slippers.

