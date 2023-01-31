UNAFFECTED's Pulling Out the Big Guns for SS23

Kickstarting a new year presents many challenges and opportunities. In fashion, there's no better time to put your best exploration hat on and discover brands that have slipped under your radar. Armed with a hefty SS23 rotation, UNAFFECTED should be at the top of your list.

It would be unfair to call UNAFFECTED a newcomer. The South Korean brand has been putting the work in at an impressive rate, continually upping the ante and expanding its apparel offering to a clean peak.

Each season has seen significant rises in its output, with carefully curated themes dictating the aesthetics that string each look together. Finding significant success in its home nation, it began finding its footing in western markets, too.

While foreign market success certainly doesn't dictate a brand's worth, it provides the opportunity for it to further evolve and to work alongside global peers.

Fresh off the back of our first look at the upcoming UNAFFECTED x ASICS three-piece collection due to release in FW23, the brand set its focus on its extensive SS23 collection.

Enriched in texture, fabrication, and a spectrum-spanning palette of seasonal hues, SS23 builds upon the successes of FW22 to build an armory of varied outerwear styles perfect for the transitional period.

Between remixed takes on classic denim jacket silhouettes, coach jackets, overshirts, and zip-up anoraks, it feels as if UNAFFECTED has really settled into delivering adaptable looks, resulting in individual statement pieces that are easily workable into an existing cross-seasonal wardrobe.

With the first selection of pieces already available to shop online, it's worth diving in and seeing what it has to offer for yourself. As you embark on your UNAFFECTED journey, keep your eyes peeled for the slow trickle of FW23 teases creeping up across socials.