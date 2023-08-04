Union LA's 2023 Air Jordan 1s Are Unbe-Weave-Able

Early this year, whispers began to swirl that Union LA would deliver another set of collaborative Air Jordan 1s following the coveted 2018 pairs that fetch thousands of dollars on the resale market (and, obviously, sold out immediately).

Many expected the newest sneaker collab to be along the lines of the previous AJ1s with some fresh colorways, complete with mismatched uppers and contrast stitch detailing. However, early looks at the 2023 Union LA x Bephie's Beauty Supply Air Jordan 1 sneaker reveal that we're in for a fresh and unique spin on the timeless AF1.

Let's address the most obvious and distinctive feature: Union LA and Bephie's 2023 AJ1s boast a woven detail that wraps the upper from the toe to the heel.

If you're getting vibes from one classic Nike shoe in particular (cough, Footscapes), then your intuition is correct. The Union LA x Air Jordan 1's upper seemingly draws cues from Nike's Air Footscape Woven, known for its eye-catching uppers that featured textural, breathable suede or leather weave (Nike has been prepping the model for its comeback era, with some help from collaborators like sacai).

Other than the bold woven panel that wraps around the shoe's upper, Union's 2023 Air Jordan 1 seems to include a traditional leather build with some hints of suede on the Swoosh and ankle.

This initial colorway of Union's collaborative Jordan shoe arrives in white with hints of grey, green, and yellow for the outlines — just a few selects from Union's instantly recognizable palette. Like the 2018 AJ1s, the latest shoe also features those vintage details like the deliberately yellowed soles and intentionally exposed stitching.

While Union LA branding appears up top like always, a cursive "BBS" get stitched on the heel, indicating that this is a three-way collabo between Union LA, Jordan, and Beth Gibbs' Bephies Beauty Supply.

It certainly presence explains the Footscape vibes for the latest AJ1, as Beth married the Air Jordan 7 and Nike Mowabb (another underrated Nike model) for 2022's BBS sneaker collab. It was easily one of my favorite drops last year.

And like with Beth's previous unique sneakers, the Union LA x Bephie x Air Jordan 1 also prompted divisive reactions — some are completely turned off by them, while others appreciate the Footscape influence, appreciative of the creativity that's sometimes lacking in contemporary team-ups. I'm part of the latter on this one.

I'm more here for what Union and Bephie cooked up — it's different and fun, and not just another color swap.

Union and Bephies Beauty Supply's Jordan collaboration celebrates the Summer of '96 when the streetwear's power couple — that's Beth and Chris Gibbs, FYI — met and "the precursor to the lifestyle movement we now call 'streetwear,'" per Union's Instagram announcing the collaboration.

Union and Bephies Beauty Supply's Jordan collaboration will include the Jordan 1 High OG and Jordan 1 Elevate High, both slated to release on August 24 at Bephies Beauty Supply and Union's websites. A perfect time to receive extra-breathable Jordans and celebrate love.

This article was published on April 18 and updated on August 4