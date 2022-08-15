Beth Gibbs’ Air Jordan 7 Sneakers Serve Up Major ACG Vibes

Brand: Bephie's Beauty Supply x Jordan

Model: Air Jordan 7 SP

Release Date: August 25

Price: $210

Editor’s Notes: We've seen the Air Jordan 7 sport faux rabbit hair and even receive the Patta treatment. But, we've never seen anything like Beth Birkett Gibbs' Air Jordan 7s, which looks as if the classic Jordan model and Nike's ACG Air Mowabb had a baby.

Under her brand Bephies Beauty Supply, Gibbs issues arguably one of the most creative spins on the Air Jordan 7 I've seen yet, infusing the OG basketball shoe with hiking sensibility.

Essentially, Bephies Beauty Supply's Air Jordan 7 emulates that of a hiking boot, touting a trail-worthy mesh inner bootie equipped with an adjustable toggle.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The BBS x Air Jordan 7 sneaker adopts a more supportive, boot-style ankle rounded off with two parallel pull tabs — design details that obviously nod to the essence of underrated Mowabb.

Interestingly, Bephies Beauty Supply incorporates the Air Huarache's signature heel clip on its collaborative AJ7s. Personally, it's nice to see this detail placed on the AJ7, considering the model's inner sleeve and overall dimensional design takes cues from the Huarache.

ACG vibes? The unique, outdoor-approved net lining? Beth Gibbs' involvement? Others may be on the fence, but I'm sold. I'll take five please.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Founded by Gibbs in 2020, Bephies Beauty Supply — whose logo of a young girl wearing Bantu knots is stamped on the Air Jordan 7's heel — is a community space that spotlights Black women creatives and WOC-owned brands rewriting the rules of beauty and fashion.

See, much like beauty supply, BBS has a way of bringing Black women together celebrating the beauty of individuality while preserving the preciousness of the overarching Black experience.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In addition to highlighting WOC ventures, the brand also offers its own in-house apparel and accessories, which have been featured on HBO's Insecure and stocked at Nordstrom.

A longtime advocate for Black women seizing their deserving place in the industry, Gibbs herself is a shining example of what she preaches.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Calling shots at UNION LA as co-owner alongside her husband Chris Gibbs, Gibbs is a walking flipped birdie to streetwear's misogynistic ways.

Gibbs defies the odds in an industry known for the erasure of Black creatives while molding a promising lane for future Black women visionaries in streetwear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With that being said, it should be no surprise that Beth Gibbs's Bephies Beauty Supply Air Jordan 7 is dropping as a women's exclusive collaboration.

Step aside, hiker bros. Now, it's the gorpcore girlies time to shine!

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.