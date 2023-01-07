Union LA Is Getting High on Air Jordan 1s

If you're looking to gas up Air Jordan fans, you need only spark rumors of a new Nike x Union LA collaboration. Honestly, it's that simple, and, well, fans are in luck as the new year has kickstarted with the promise of a new Union AJ1 – rejoice!

It's fair to say that the Swoosh has ushered Union Los Angeles into its collaborative hall of fame. Seated amongst the likes of AMBUSH, CDG, and Stüssy, the enormous praise, and desirability that follow Union collaborations have ensured that the retailer has become a returning favorite.

Having full access to Nike's sneaker style arsenal is a rare thing for any co-creator, but prove your merit, and you'll soon become one of the lucky few, as Union has quickly learned.

The Union offering is stacked. Between the Air Jordan 1 High, Air Jordan 4, Dunk Low, and Cortez, the LA-based retailer has delivered some of the biggest bangers within the Nike release calendar, and now, there's more to come.

Once again, the rumor mill has spilled over to deliver a series of mock-ups of two upcoming pairs of Union AJ1s. Following the formula established with the two original pairs, it looks like the duo will play with palettes of red, white, and blue – a winning formula.

While fans frantically try to find more details concerning the AJ1 High two-pack, in-hand images of a low-top variation have been shared via Instagram, showcasing a simplistic palette of white and grey, complete with exaggerated paneling details throughout.

Well, one thing's clear – 2023 is going to be another huge year for Union and Nike.