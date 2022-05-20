Peep the Full Union LA x Nike Air Jordan 2 “Future Is Now” Collection

This article was originally published on November 8, 2021 and updated on May 20, 2022

Following initial teasers of the Union Los Angeles x Nike Air Jordan 2, we now have an official release date and eyes on the full apparel and footwear collection. The sneaker, which was originally supposed to be released during the Holiday 2021 season, is ready to touch down on 15 April.

The new release date falls in line with speculation that the project had been delayed due to supply chain issues most of the sportswear world is experiencing at the moment. Until now, however, it had not been clear when exactly we’d be seeing the collaboration be released – nor that there would be a full host of apparel and accessories to compliment the sneakers. Win-win, really.

First of the two pairs of co-branded Air Jordan 2s arrive in an icy gray-blue colorway with hints of beige and yellow on the laces, insole, and lining. Union branding is present on the tongue, insoles, and sides of the ankle collar. This pair is dubbed “Gray Fog,” while its yellow-toned counterpart is named "Rattan."

For apparel, everything from short and long-sleeved graphic print t-shirts with playful remixes of the AJ logo to light outerwear and pants are offered in a balanced spring palette – and how can we not love the matching slides!?

The first colorway of the Nike Air Jordan 2 was released in 1986, with the following three arriving in 1987, making next year its 35th anniversary and an obvious one to celebrate for the Jordan Brand. Nike’s subdivision is known for planting the seeds of an anniversary early on, as we saw with the Nike Dunk and what we see happening with the Nike Air Max 1 (also celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2022).

Union has a history of strong Jordan Brand collaborations, most recently teaming up on three Dunk Low colorways, which followed its remixes of the Nike Air Jordan 1 and 4.

Both pairs of the AJ2 are set to touch down online on 15 April for $225 followed by the "Grey Fog" colorway landing on SNKRS on May 26.

