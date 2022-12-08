UNIQLO & Marni Is Groovy, Baby!

There’s something to be said for UNIQLO and its collaborations.

From team ups with JW Anderson to Engineered Garments, the Japanese retailer has teamed up with a host of high-profile brands in its time, most of which, I think it’s fair to say, have ended up going fairly under the radar.

Uniqlo/Marni 1 / 2

This lack of hype is by no means a result of said collaborations lacking quality (in fact, they're quite the opposite), but more that their drops find themselves in a sort of IYKYK situation.

This was certainly the case when UNIQLO teamed up with Marni earlier this year, a brand they’re now reuniting with this season for a colorful 1960s-inspired follow-up.

Exploring the clash between purity and chaos, the colorful collaboration – which is set to land on December 1, 2022 – is described as a “high-octane wardrobe for everyone and every day” by the brands, who have remixed essentials through a Mari lens.

Uniqlo/Marni

HEATTECH garments arrive in colorblock iterations, while soft jerseys, popcorn knits, and round puffers jackets provide cozy protection from winter’s cold.

Uniqlo/Marni 1 / 2

Psychedelia-inspired designs wrap the collection, sitting alongside a generous mix of denim, scarves, mittens and other winter accessories like balaclavas, beanies, and gloves.

On reflection, Marni has had quite the 2022 all things considered.

From its collaborations with VEJA and Mr Porter, to its recently-released mohair capsule, the Italian house has seemingly found its feet after a period of laying low (whether intentional or not).

Whether there’s more in the locker from both Marni or UNIQLO this year remains to be seen, all we can go on now is their cozy colorful winter collab — which is a winner in our book.