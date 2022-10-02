Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

UNIQLO x JW Anderson FW22 Is Simple, But Not

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

No one turns to UNIQLO for advanced clothes nor should they. The Japanese fast-fashion giant has built a big business on the basis of approachable basics and its seasonal collaborators understand the formula. For Fall/Winter 2022, his fifth anniversary with UNIQLO, JW Anderson honors that conceit without sacrificing the distinct "Britishness" of his ongoing partnership.

With a theme like "minimalism at play," JWA gives you an idea of what to expect from his latest UNIQLO collection. If you thought his FW22 lineup would provide anything other than pared-back puffer jackets, merino-knit polo shirts, and go-to washed jeans, you'd be sorely mistaken.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

However, don't think that JWA is losing his flair for the fanciful: when he says "play," he means it.

UNIQLO
1 / 8

Consider the pullover one-piece dress fitted with a collar and adjustable pull-tabs at the waist that allow the wearer to fuss with the gathering or the windproof fleece jacket patterned with blurred geometric shapes (a safe bet for the collection's singular must-have).

UNIQLO
1 / 8

There are plenty of timeless staples to be had here, like the checked flannel shirts and the jersey sweatsuit comprised of a track jacket and trim trousers. But there are just as many slightly progressive items that take this simplified ethos and run with it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Like he's done in previous seasons, JWA delivers a plethora of Fair Isle-inspired knit sweaters for FW22, encouraging wearers to mix their subtly statement layering pieces with striped socks for a pattern mélange, though you could just as easily mix with a textured wool coat or cropped harrington to affect the quiet sophistication of classic British casualwear.

UNIQLO
1 / 7

The result is stylishly dorky, and I mean that in a good way. I mean, it's not an unfair way to classify JWA's personal wardrobe of uniform fleeces, collared shirts, and jeans. Never goes out of style but isn't bland. Minimalism at play, if you will.

UNIQLO
1 / 30
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

JWA's Fall/Winter 2022 collection follows a string of big UNIQLO team-ups, including Helmut Lang, Marni and UNIQLO U, its ongoing line of elevated essentials masterminded by Christophe Lemaire. Each has their own flavor and each sells out with gusto, though they restock pretty quickly.

Still, if you wanna be the first person on the block with the new UNIQLO x JWA sweaters, you'll have to move quick when the collection launches October 14 in Japan.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
Noon GoonsGo Leopard Denim Pant Brown
$225.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonX-Mission 4 Black/Ebony/Gum
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Lourdes New YorkSkyline Tee Tinto Capo Cream
$160.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jonathan Anderson, the New Christian Dior
  • An Indie Indigo Artisan's Big Break
  • Kim Jones' Final Dior Collection Is a Career-Defining Parting Gift
  • Jonathan Anderson Revolutionized LOEWE. What’s Next?
  • JW Anderson’s Kinky Pigeon Puts the "DSM" in BDSM
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now