New Balance's Suave Training Shoe Looks Better In Military Mode

Few things slap as hard in footwear than when contrasts collide. New Balance is painfully aware of this, having mashed up dad shoes with contemporary tech. And so is UNITED ARROWS, the sneaker-minded but classically stylish Japanese retailer.

Merging the Japanese imprint's trim sartorial sensibilities with New Balance's 1999-born training model, the hybrid M1000 UASP “Black” offers a modern mix of chunky sport shoe and dapper dad sneaker.

The black mesh base is encased by all-over military green accentuations that only plump up the feel, and the sneaker comes with two different sets of laces for further distinction from the original M1000 design.

Launching in Japan by the end of December, this rugged but refined New Balance shoe adds a slightly burly quality to UNITED ARROWS’ otherwise more down-toned roster of products, and thereby situates itself as a subtler type of statement.

It's equally great for those who prefer a more traditionalist wardrobe as well as for the more sneaker-savvy admirer of New Balance’s many side gigs. And by the looks of this, as far as the latter goes, the more the merrier, indeed.

