Unknown T, Daily Paper & Beats Stay "Connected Through Sound"

Daily Paper continues to unite global communities through style, heritage, and music with the launch of its first full collaboration with Beats, enlisting Unknown T to celebrate what it means to be "Connected Through Sound."

Few brands within the sphere of fashion can compete with the cultural understanding so core to Daily Paper's operations and community – an ideology that made the team natural partners to the late Virgil Abloh as they came together to launch Ghana's Freedom Skate Park.

A unique perspective and close alignment with communities engrained in the African diaspora have catapulted Daily Paper beyond its global peers; over the past few years, it's become one of the most celebrated, relevant, and respected Black brands the world over.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Speaking on this close connection, DP co-founder Abderrahmane Trabsini said: "Different creative scenes and cultures around the world have always inspired us in our work. Through having collaborations across the globe, we can connect communities and people across borders through a global language of music, sports, or art."

"We're third-culture kids, so we've always lived in between cultures and places, which has shaped us and is the base of the brand. Collaborating with innovators and creatives in Africa, the Caribbean, and diasporas beyond has allowed us to bring communities together."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The latest project to launch sees Daily Paper tap into the world of Beats alongside one of the UK's most exciting musical talents, Unknown T.

If you're unfamiliar with Unknown T, get to know him now. Ever since the release of his smash hit "Homerton B" back in 2018, T's hard-hitting sounds have found an international following akin to that of Daily Paper's own.

Silencing any doubters with the launch of his debut album Rise Above Hate in 2020 and the 2021 follow-up, Adolescence, Unknown T's ascendancy has since made him not so unknown, making him a natural fit as the face of the Daily Paper x Beats campaign.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

"I’m gassed to be the face of this campaign," said Unknown T. "Daily Paper is a brand that came up from nothing and has been a part of my journey from the start. We all know Beats was created by a legend, and so to see the two brands come up and come together is sick."

Aligning with Daily Paper's hip-hop-referencing Spring/Summer 2022 collection, the collaboration offers up a unique set of Beats Studio Buds, launching May 26 via Daily Paper's website and flagship stores.

The Active Noise Cancellation-equipped wireless buds are rendered in white with Daily Paper's iconic shield logo and live inside a case dressed in logo graphics borrowed directly from the SS22 apparel line-up.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Spotify track. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"Music is an essential part of our brand identity, so it makes perfect sense to team up with Beats as the next step in our journey," Trabsini continued.

"Music flows through everything that we do, from offering talent a platform to showcase their talent to hosting events where our community comes together to share their love of music."