Taylor Swift Is Actually Kinda Dressin', for Once

Sorry Swifties: Taylor Swift's personal sense of style is rarely ever anything to write home about. It has nothing to do with her songwriting capabilities, her celebritydom, anything like that. Taylor just can't dress!

At least, she normally can't. We've got to give it to her when she does come correct and, on June 26, Taylor Swift finally dished a decent outfit.

Emphasis on decent. Swift isn't reinventing the wheel here, she's just managing to pull off a reasonably sophisticated look.

Swift stepped out in New York wearing a faded dad cap, hobo-style bag, slightly oversized striped shirt, pleated Free People skirt (skort?), and some chunky derbies. It's a little grunge and plenty casual.

It's also not really anything special but it's all cohesive enough and reasonably coordinated.

The shoes are the real slip-up here, unfortunately for Taylor — couldn't just do Docs? Had to go for some weird gold aglet-having, 3D cap toe shoes instead? What, did the Eras Tour make a DSW stop? — but, hey, solid Taylor Swift looks are a rare commodity so gotta take what we can get.

Then, on June 27, Taylor done did it again: she wore another acceptable outfit!

With a lacey blouse, light-wash denim wrap skirt, and woven Mary Jane-style shoes, Taylor managed to actually pull off a genuinely solid summer look. Go on girl, give us something!

The difference is really just that Taylor has enough money to dress better than she does but perhaps people actually prefer her unassuming wardrobe.

In fact, Taylor's wearing pretty typical downtown NYC outfits — just walk around, you'll see someone else wearing something similar — but that ordinariness is presumably part of Taylor's appeal. She's an everywoman, just like her fans!

Maybe ditching Matty Healy gave Taylor the impetus to step things up, style-wise, or maybe she was inspired by the time she spent with indie supergroup Boygenius, as one commenter half-joked.

Whatever the reason, these outfits are a step up for a woman who typically tumbles into fashion pitfalls with alarming frequency.

Not that ever-devoted Taylor Swift fans care either way, obviously, but we just wanna see Taylor do more and better. She's got all the tools necessary to build killer style, she's just missing the taste.

And, well, they say that's the one thing that money can't buy.