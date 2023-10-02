Sign up to never miss a drop
Is "Boyfriend" Travis Kelce Helping Taylor Swift Dress Better?

Words By Jake Silbert

Stans have always said that Taylor Swift always dressed well but, personally, I always found her outfits relatively tame. Finally, though, I'm pleased to report that Swift has actually kicked her style game up a notch. "Bam," as Emeril Lagasse once said.

On October 1, out in New York, Swift wore a leather shirt over a black T-shirt, denim shorts, and matching knee-high boots. Not exactly a showstopper but, for Swift, a solid night-out look. She also changed into a li'l black dress later in the night.

The day prior, Swift managed another appreciably decent look, with an oversized sweater over tartan plaid skirt, and black boots.

Now, can't say I care for the boots much — Swift's taste in shoes typically leans a little outdated, evidenced by the extra buckles on these things — but, again, every above-average Swift look is worth a minor celebration so this gets a pass.

I can't help but wonder if this recent development in Swift's wardrobe is down to her new, rumored relationship with Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end previously unknown to anyone who doesn't pay attention to football.

Kelce loves to dress in all the ways that Swift never really did. She's never been one for luxury fashion or fancy statement pieces — the headline-dominating outfit Swift wore when first showing up for Kelce included the world's most basic sneakers.

Meanwhile, Kelce has been showing up in all kinda luxury bits, including a Kidsuper suit and that one Vetements T-shirt that all the celebrities like.

If Swift and Kelce actually are dating — they haven't confirmed or denied, though they have been seen holding hands — he may be rubbing off on her already.

Could just be the cooling weather, which makes everyone dress better by way of layering, could be Swift stepping things up to mirror Kelce's own wardrobe.

Now, Taylor Swift obviously does not care what I have to say (nor should she) and whatever anyone says about her style doesn't change the fact that she's a living phenomenon with the agency to wear whatever she likes. But that's the thing — for someone with such immense international impact, she always dressed disappointingly normal.

I've argued previously that part of Swift's mass appeal is that, songwriting gifts aside, she appears almost ordinary, in an approachable way. like, if she wasn't a global megastar, she could just be part of your friend group.

Swift reads as incredibly approachable, a trait most famous folks lose as they become multimillionaires.

Her approach to fashion has always mirrored that unpretentiousness.

But, at the same time, Taylor Swift is a big deal, in case you weren't aware. It's about time she started dressing the part.

