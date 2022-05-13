For Valentino Garavani's 90th Birthday, Wear His Motto

Brand: Valentino Garavani

Buy: Online at Valentino's website

Editor's Notes: "I love beauty, it's not my fault!" Mr. Valentino Garavani famously proclaimed. Words to live by!

To commemorate the fashion icon's 90th birthday (May 11), his 62-year-old maison just dropped a limited-edition hoodie commemorating the quote. An online exclusive, the piece prices at €690 (approximately $717).

All net profit from sales of the hoodie will benefit the Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti.

Valentino isn't alone in celebrating its founder. The city of Voghera, Italy, where Garavani was born, recently unveiled an exhibition showcasing 50 of his designs, on view at the Teatro Sociale through June 5.

"'I love beauty…it’s not my fault' has become a mantra, a phrase that in seven words contains his secret," Valentino's current creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, told WWD.

The couturier's nearly century-long appreciation of beauty has resulted in some iconic designs — take the trapeze dress, or the velvet gown that Julia Roberts wore to the 2001 Oscars for example. The hoodie doesn't hold the key to Valentino's genius, but it'll at least bring you closer to channeling your inner designer.