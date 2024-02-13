Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Valentino + PORTER = Very Very Nice Bags

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson
1 / 3
Valentino

What happens when Valentino, a luxury house steeped in couture excellence, teams up with PORTER, a minimalist Japanese brand that makes very nice bags?

Give up? Okay, I’ll tell you: even nicer bags!

Seen for the first time during Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 show, the Maison’s PORTER collection is a stern lesson in how to meld two brands with seemingly opposing outlooks on fashion into an objectively great looking capsule.

The collection, which is available online now, is made up of four contemporary styles: a two-way vertical tote bag, a shoulder bag, a briefcase, and varying sizes of Valentino’s Loco bag, which has been revamped with PORTER’s archetypal nylon touch.

1 / 2
Valentino

Each bag, while in-keeping with PORTER's utility-based approach, houses all the notes you'd expect Valentino including its Toile Iconographe pattern.

1 / 3
Valentino

Although PORTER is by no means a cheap brand (its bags tend to range between $200 and $800), compared to the prices of its Valentino collaboration, which is set between $1,500 to $2,350, it’s certainly a hike.

Then again, a rise in price is to be expected when you unite two labels that together cross a line into the world of opulence — especially when the resulting bags are this nice, too.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
GEL-KAYANO 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Tropical Suiting Jacket
Highsnobiety HS05
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
Crossbody Bag
Stone Island
$195
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • valentine's day sneakers
    These Sneakers Are a Perfect Match for Valentine's Day
    • Sneakers
  • A model wearing Gramicci AW22 collection outdoor clothing matching set lime green and forest green during sunset outdoors
    Around the World in Techwear: the Best Outdoor Clothing Brands You Need to Know
    • Style
  • porter bags
    Earthquakes, War & an Empress: How Porter Became Japan’s Cult Bag Brand
    • Art & Design
  • mr porter sale
    Take 70% OFF TOM FORD, THE ROW, ACNE STUDIOS & More in This Summer Sale
    • Style
  • Archival Footage
    The Best Cyber Monday Fashion Deals From Across the Internet
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-Teremoa 2024.
    Kiko's ASICS Just Keep Getting Better
    • Sneakers
  • Kim Kardashian & Lala Anthony at Fanatics' 2024 Super Bowl party
    The Super Bowl Was Almost More Fashion Than Fashion Week
    • Style
  • nike sale
    Take 40% off Apparel & Sneakers in the Nike Sale
    • Style
  • mr porter sale
    Take 70% OFF TOM FORD, THE ROW, ACNE STUDIOS & More in This Winter Sale
    • Style
  • luisaviaroma sale
    Take 80% off Acne Studios, Converse & More Here
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Nordstrom Sale Now Includes Up to 80% Off
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024