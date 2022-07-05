Vandy the Pink’s Skeletal Clarks Are Getting Spooky Szn Started

From burger-inspired kicks to custom Takashi Murakami-printed Reebok Beatniks, people can't get enough of Vandy the Pink's whimsical, creative spins on streetwear staples. Now, the famed customizer is receiving lots of buzz for his latest project, where he has some fun with the undead — not literally, of course.

In March, Vandy the Pink unveiled first looks at his one-off Clarks Wallabee shoes in beige and black, touting embroidered skeletal bones on the shoes' uppers.

When it came to inspiration, Vandy the Pink credited Kevin Bui, who previously experimented with boney Birk clogs, as a source of inspiration.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Finishing up his honorable mentions, Vandy also shouted out Matteo Bellentani, head of Product & Design at Clarks Originals.

The same day, Vandy's custom Wallabees landed on Clarks' official Instagram page with a teasing caption: "These x-ray customs are 1 of 1, should we change that?"

Fast forward to July 3, Vandy unveils more colorways to his osteo-Wallabees, including never-before-seen mint green, off-white, and tan color schemes. And, like before, Vandy's latest set of shoes again scored recognition from Bellentnai and Clarks' IG accounts.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Vandy's skeleton shoes endured the customary fashion copy-cat remarks, with commenters drawing comparisons to Amiri's semi-similar Vans-esque skele-toe sneakers.

Also, let's be honest: there's limited placement for x-ray foot designs, especially for footwear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

From Nike's Air Force 1 skeleton series to Amiri's Air Jordan-adjacent bone-in footwear, we've seen it all, folks.

The fleshless foot design isn't exclusive to anyone.

Not to mention, customizers are known for taking existing silhouettes, prints, and design concepts in fresh directions, sometimes on an entirely new canvas like in Vandy's case with Clarks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Anyways, haters aside, there were far more folks head over, erm, bones for Vandy's osseous (google it) Clarks. And good news for them: Vandy's kicks won't be mere customs much longer.

Clarks confirmed with Highsnobiety that the Vandy the Pink x Clarks Wallabees are indeed dropping soon.

Lucky for those ready to add skeleton action to their rotation, the collaborative shoes are specifically expected to drop sometime in July.