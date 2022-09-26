Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vandy The Pink Calls In on CASETiFY

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture

If you weren’t aware of Vandy The Pink prior to this year, you must be now.

Following the reveal – and subsequent blow-up – of the designer’s custom Clarks Originals Wallabees, the world of footwear has been patiently waiting for confirmation as to whether they’ll actually drop or not.

While the wait continues, Vandy The Pink has continued to lend his intricate eye to various labels, the most recent of which being serial phone case collaborators CASETiFY.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For those unfamiliar, CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand which produces funky mobile phone accessories. Alongside an extensive mainline arsenal, the label has become renowned for its plethora of collaborations.

From streetwear stalwarts like MASTERMIND and Billionaire Boys Club, to names like Pokémon and Dragonball Z, CASETiFY’s ever-growing list of partners makes for some reading.

CASETiFY
1 / 3

Now alongside Vandy The Pink for the first time, the duo present an accessories collection that introduces Vandy the Pink’s first foray into tech, including an urban take on a happy meal with Vandy Burgers and Fries.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

When it comes to specifics, cases in the collection include CASETiFY’s signature Impact, Impact Crush, and Mirror, as well as AirPods and AirPods Pro cases, MagSafe wallets, and wireless chargers, all of which are available online now.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For Vandy The Pink, this could mark the start of a busy few months, with rumors circling of a November 2022 release alongside Clarks.

Whatever the case and whenever they drop, what’s better than pairing a Vandy The Pink phone with a neat pair of his Wallabees too? Dreamy.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
GramicciUtility Ripstop Tote Bag Army Green
$70.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
AFFXWRKSStandardized T-Shirt Olive
$75.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyWater-Resistant Ripstop Cargo Pants Beige
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Lovely Pink Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Back in a Big, Bubbly Way
  • Another Rare Lunar Phenomenon: the Pink Moon(Swatch)
  • These Are the Best BE@RBRICKs to Buy Right Now
  • The Jordan 13 Was Already a Beauty. Nike Made It "Pine Green" Perfection
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now