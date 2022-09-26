Vandy The Pink Calls In on CASETiFY

If you weren’t aware of Vandy The Pink prior to this year, you must be now.

Following the reveal – and subsequent blow-up – of the designer’s custom Clarks Originals Wallabees, the world of footwear has been patiently waiting for confirmation as to whether they’ll actually drop or not.

While the wait continues, Vandy The Pink has continued to lend his intricate eye to various labels, the most recent of which being serial phone case collaborators CASETiFY.

For those unfamiliar, CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand which produces funky mobile phone accessories. Alongside an extensive mainline arsenal, the label has become renowned for its plethora of collaborations.

From streetwear stalwarts like MASTERMIND and Billionaire Boys Club, to names like Pokémon and Dragonball Z, CASETiFY’s ever-growing list of partners makes for some reading.

Now alongside Vandy The Pink for the first time, the duo present an accessories collection that introduces Vandy the Pink’s first foray into tech, including an urban take on a happy meal with Vandy Burgers and Fries.

When it comes to specifics, cases in the collection include CASETiFY’s signature Impact, Impact Crush, and Mirror, as well as AirPods and AirPods Pro cases, MagSafe wallets, and wireless chargers, all of which are available online now.

For Vandy The Pink, this could mark the start of a busy few months, with rumors circling of a November 2022 release alongside Clarks.

Whatever the case and whenever they drop, what’s better than pairing a Vandy The Pink phone with a neat pair of his Wallabees too? Dreamy.