Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

EXCLUSIVE: Advisory Board Crystals x Vans Is a Gem

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 4
Advisory Board Crystals

Brand: Vans x Advisory Board Crystals (ABC.)

Model: EVDNT Utlimatewaffle "Miracle Conditions”

Release Date: August 16 (raffle), August 17 (launch)

Price: $175

Buy: Advisory Board Crystals' website, Vans' web store

Advisory Board Crystals has undertaken so many high-profile partnerships since its founding in 2015, from Longchamp to several drops with KITH, that you'd be forgiven for not realizing that ABC. has never actually devised a proper sneaker, until now. Finally, fellow Californian company Vans has realized ABC.'s vision on a pair of sneakers and the results, well, they speak for themselves.

Behold Advisory Board Crystals' collaborative Vans EVDNT Ultimatewaffle, an unconventionally beautiful take on an unconventionally wearable sneaker.

1 / 13
Advisory Board Crystals

Yes, ABC. x Vans is a gem. An opal, to be exact. A fire opal, to be even more exact.

As a brand with "crystal" in the name, Advisory Board Crystals is uniquely qualified to deem a precious stone as particularly appealing, so when ABC. describes fire opals — warm-hued, translucent gemstones shaped by lava — as one of its favorite stones, we pay attention.

"Metaphysically, this stone is an amplifier, and the fire property is said to spark personal creativity," ABC. said. "The general idea is to feel the energy of what it would be to wear a fire opal on your feet."

1 / 7
Advisory Board Crystals

Advisory Board Crystals transformed Vans' fairly young EVDNT sneaker into a remarkable thing of beauty, laden with translucent panels and bespoke details.

Mismatched suede, reflective trim, plush vegan leather lining, and layers of glittering holographic make ABC.'s Vans a feast for the eyes, though beauty ain't just skin-deep.

Real effort went into elevating this collaboration beyond a mere special colorway, yielding sneakers rife with standout features.

1 / 2
Advisory Board Crystals

Some of the exhaustive detailing includes custom-made Swarovski eyelets for extra sparkle; an ABC. lace lock; transparent holographic covers on the insoles to keep the branding from wearing off; Italian-made Certilogo labels on the interior of each shoe's tongue that grant each pair of Advisory Board Crystal Vans a unique serial number and authentication code, a first for Vans.

Phew. That's not even getting into the collaborative ABC. x Vans clothing.

"We thought the idea of 'creative mining' was interesting," the brand said. "The person who mined for the crystal but also for the thinker who mines for thoughts, inspiration, and progress; from the psychical to the mental. Mind, body, and spirit in alignment, always."

That translates into shiny quarter-zip pullovers, padded work vests, track pants, and an impressive set comprising a hooded coat with holographic co-branding on the rear and a sturdy double-knee pant to match.

As usual, ABC.'s thematic tie-ins are second-to-none. Its Vans clothing features Swarovski rivets to match the EVDNT sneaker and fire opal-inspired graphic flair is everywhere.

The pièce de résistance is a thematic twist on the ABC. "Rapper Chain," with synthetic fire opal replacing the usual crystal and a matte silver finish to, again, match the Vans sneaker's Jazz Stripe (you know, the line on the side of Vans shoes).

There you have it, folks. Likely one of the most meticulous collaborations in Vans' history, and Advisory Board Crystals, too.

Various crystal sites claim that fire opals can manifest various beneficial properties, including a boost to self-confidence, a trait that's innate to ABC.'s flashy Vans.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    These GORE-TEX Sneakers Are Looking for a Spot in Your Rotation

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    A Guide to Pairing Your Sneakers with Different Pant Styles

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    10 of the Best Skate Shoes on the Market Right Now

    • Style
  • sneakers with suit guide feature Adidas Converse New Balance

    The Best Sneakers to Wear With a Suit on Any Occasion

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    These Hiking Sneakers Combine Style and Substance

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Don't Fear Funky Patterns, Says BEAMS PLUS FW23

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Our Favorite Football Kits of the 2023/24 Season (So Far)

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    There’s More to Athens Kallithea FC Than Just Nice Kits

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    ALDI's $13 Shoe Might Look Like an AF1, But It Certainly Isn't One

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Advisory Board Crystals x Vans Is a Gem

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Extra Breathable Bottega Veneta Sandals, Anyone?

    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023