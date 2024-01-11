Sign up to never miss a drop
Wales Bonner + adidas = More Excellent Sambas

Few sneaker collaborations have garnered as much hype as consistently as Wales Bonner and adidas in recent years.

Ever since the release of the pair’s super-successful debut Samba back in 2020, Wales Bonner and adidas have continued to deliver eccentric, high-end takes on the archival terrace silhouette, the most recent of which coming (and subsequently selling out) in November of last year.

Now, though, ahead of Wales Bonner's Fall/Winter 2024 presentation at Paris Fashion Week on January 17 (a show that, in previous seasons, has been a first look at her upcoming collaborations) images of what’s believed to be the next chapter in the designer's ongoing adidas Originals chronicles have surfaced online.

And, as expected, they’re looking superb!

Shared by the historically reliable sneaker Instagram account @woganwodeyang, Wales Bonner’s latest adidas Sambas look set to arrive in two colorways.

The first is an off-white and blue iteration that's similar to a green and white take from Spring/Summer 2023, while the second is a beige and white number that's then accented with pops of electric blue.

As per, adidas branding arrives by way of three stripes and an embroidered logo on the tongue, which itself has been reduced following last season's foldable variations.

Although these images aren’t official confirmation of what Wales Bonner’s next adidas collaboration looks like, it does make sense that these images have been leaked merely days before the British-Jamaica designer’s PFW presentation.

In previous seasons, Wales Bonner’s Parisian shows have served as first looks at her upcoming collaborations, so it's likely we'll see official looks of her adidas collaboration come January 17.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last three or so years, you'll be well aware that adidas Samba has been the shoe of the moment.

In fact, the shoe's recent success is partly down to Wales Bonner, whose debut collab arguably put the Samba back on the radar. Ever since, anyone who's anyone has had their way with the low-profiled crep, including Lionel Messi who's releasing a super simple Inter Miami-inspired colorway.

For now, while the specifics of the chapter of Wales Bonner x adidas Originals are unclear, one thing we can be certain of, if nothing else, is that whatever the pair serve up: it’s gonna be a treat for the feet, no doubt.

